Failed Assassination of Maduro: Firefighters Reportedly Claim Gas Tank Exploded

Venezuelan Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said that several drones loaded with explosives targeted the stage, where Maduro had been giving a speech. As documented in the videotape of the address, the president and people around him on the stage suddenly looked up, while the participants of the demonstration rushed from the scene.
The country’s Information Minister confirmed that the incident during the demonstration was a failed attempt of assassination of the president.
However, firefighters at the scene disputed the government's version. Three Venezuelan firefighters told the Associated Press on condition of anonymity, because they were not authorized to discuss the case, the incident was actually a gas tank explosion inside an apartment. Smoke could be seen coming out of a building window at the site of the incident. The Venezuelan officers provided no further details to the Associated Press on how they had reached that conclusion.
Explosiones en la Avenida Bolívar vistas desde la Avenida México #caracas pic.twitter.com/z54IEkpz43— Manuel Berbín (@manuelberbin) 4 августа 2018 г.
According to the Associated Press, a previously unknown group, Soldiers in T-shirts, has claimed responsibility for an attempted attack on Venezuela's leader. Soldiers in T-shirts said in a tweet Saturday that it planned to fly two drones fitted with explosives at the president, but government forces shot them down before reaching its target.
🎥 [#VENEZUELA] Explosión de una bombona de gas doméstico fue la causante de todo el alboroto registrado este sábado en Caracas, según el exasesor del Ejército venezolano Anthony Daquin https://t.co/J1THz5mBDN pic.twitter.com/awWLUNjRJ5— NTN24 (@NTN24) 5 августа 2018 г.
A total of seven servicemen were injured in the incident, Venezuelan Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said. Nicolas Maduro was unharmed in the attack.
Maduro accused of a failed assassination attempt the Venezuelan right-wing forces and Colombian rights, vowing to "hold accountable those responsible, who live abroad, especially in the United States."
