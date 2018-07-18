Register
16:05 GMT +318 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Carine Felizardo from Para state poses after winning the the Miss Bumbum pageant in Sao Paulo on November 30, 2012.

    Dr Bumbum on the Run in Brazil After Botched Buttock Surgery

    © AFP 2018 / Yasuyoshi CHIBA
    World
    Get short URL
    0 20

    A plastic surgeon with celebrity status in Brazil is on the run after a patient died hours after he injected her buttocks to make them bigger.

    The Brazilian mother of two reportedly traveled to Rio de Janeiro to see Dr. Denis Furtado for buttock enlargement surgery.

    It's thought Lilian Calixto had booked to receive PMMA acrylic fillers to increase the size of her behind and a hormone injections used to treat symptoms of the menopause.

    But hours after being injected Calixto started gasping for air and Furtado took her to hospital where she was reported to be in an "extremely severe condition and unresponsive to manoeuvres," she died in the early hours of the morning.

    A source is reported in the press saying the celebrity surgeon injected the fillers into an artery by mistake which led to the formation of a clot which would have ruptured in her heart.

    Furtado is now considered a fugitive of justice.

    Two patients die for every 100,000 cosmetic surgery procedures, according to plastic surgery deaths statistics published in the Plastic and Reconstructive surgery journal.

    The most common cause of death among cosmetic surgery patients are pulmonary embolisms when the flow of oxygen to the lungs is blocked by a blood clot.

    Fat embolism can also arise in surgeries including the so-called "Brazilian Butt Lift' or Breast augmentation when lumps of silicone cause complications.

    In 2010, a former Miss Argentina died of complications following buttock augmentation surgery.

    Around 8000 people undertake breast augmentation surgery, known as a 'boob job' each year in Britain where the cosmetic industry remains unregulated.

    A report published by Nuffield Council of Bioethics Cosmetic procedures: ethical issues, highlights concerns for the practice and promotion of cosmetic surgery in the UK, especially when children are targeted.

    Jeanette Edwards, professor of social anthropology at University of Manchester and chair of the council's inquiry said: "We've been shocked by some of the evidence we've seen, including make-over apps and cosmetic surgery ‘games' that target girls as young as nine."

    "There is daily bombardment from advertizing and through social media channels like Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat that relentlessly promote unrealistic and often discriminatory message on how people, especially girls and women, should ‘look', Professor Edwards said in a statement.

    READ MORE: Miss BumBum Head Slams Brazilian Women's Desire for Bottoms a la Kim Kardashian

    Related:

    Booty-Full Doll: Miss Bumbum Barbie Causes Outrage Among Parents
    Miss BumBum Head Slams Brazilian Women's Desire for Bottoms a la Kim Kardashian
    Tags:
    bum, doctor, plastic surgery, death, Great Britain, Brazil
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Summer Heat and Bikini Babes: Highlights of Miami Swim Week 2018
    Summer Heat and Bikini Babes: Highlights of Miami Swim Week 2018
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse