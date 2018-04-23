Miss BumBum Head Slams Brazil's Women’s Desire for a la Kim Kardashian Bottoms

Cacau Oliver, owner of the wildly popular best butt competition franchise, has underscored that Brazilian women have become "so obsessed" by Kardashian that the disturbing trend towards an ever-bigger posterior is virtually a matter "of national concern," The Daily Mail reported.
He essentially advised Brazilian beauties to demonstrate more patriotism and try to prevent a crisis by keeping and showing off their natural beauty —specifically the landmark Brazilian bottom, well-known around the globe mostly thanks to the annual so-called "best bottom" contest.
In an alarming trend, more women have their bottoms surgically enlarged in Brazil than in any other country, with more than 64,000 women turning to specialized clinics for that purpose every year.
READ MORE: Bootylicious Russian K. Kardashian Marks 8M Followers, Shares New Revealing Pics
All comments
Show new comments (0)