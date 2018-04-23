Miss BumBum Head Slams Brazil's Women’s Desire for a la Kim Kardashian Bottoms

The founder of Brazil's renowned Miss BumBum contests has called on women to stop copying American reality and Instagram star Kim Kardashian, and instead to be more patriotic in their looks.

Cacau Oliver, owner of the wildly popular best butt competition franchise, has underscored that Brazilian women have become "so obsessed" by Kardashian that the disturbing trend towards an ever-bigger posterior is virtually a matter "of national concern," The Daily Mail reported.

He essentially advised Brazilian beauties to demonstrate more patriotism and try to prevent a crisis by keeping and showing off their natural beauty —specifically the landmark Brazilian bottom, well-known around the globe mostly thanks to the annual so-called "best bottom" contest.

© AFP 2018 / Nelson ALMEIDA Models wearing bikinis perform at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil on August 3, 2015, to promote the Miss Bumbum (derriere) Brazil 2015 pageant.

© AFP 2018 / Nelson Almeida Models take part in the promotion of the Miss Bumbum (buttocks) beauty pageant, along Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil

In an alarming trend, more women have their bottoms surgically enlarged in Brazil than in any other country, with more than 64,000 women turning to specialized clinics for that purpose every year.

READ MORE: Bootylicious Russian K. Kardashian Marks 8M Followers, Shares New Revealing Pics