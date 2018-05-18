Register
22:05 GMT +318 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    News conference with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

    Lavrov: Russia Hopes US Withdrawal From JCPOA Not Linked to Plans to Attack Iran

    © Sputnik / Grigoriy Sisoev
    World
    Get short URL
    0 50

    Moscow hopes that US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran is not connected with US plans to attack Tehran or change the regime there, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

    "It is difficult to judge how the events will develop. I would like to hope that the US withdrawal from the agreement is not connected with plans to attack Tehran or change the regime there," Lavrov told the Argentine newspaper Clarin.

    Russia is open for cooperation on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and seeks the development of mutually beneficial relations with Iran, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

    "We are open for cooperation in the interests of the JCPOA and aim for the development of mutually beneficial cooperation with Tehran," Lavrov said.

    The minister expressed hope that the JCPOA will be retained despite the US withdrawal from the deal.

    "We believe that it is crucial that Iran has not chosen escalation and continues to fully meet its obligations to the international community. That was once again confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency. Other parties, including Russia, also remain committed to the agreement," Lavrov said.

    The minister said that it is a sign of cautious optimism that the deal might be saved.

    Unprecedented Security Guarantees Needed to Resolve Situation Around N.Korea

    After the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, it is necessary to create an unprecedented mechanism for mutual security guarantees in order to resolve the situation around North Korea, the Russian foreign minister said.

    "It is clear that the nuclear problem of the [Korean] peninsula can't be resolved in isolation from other regional security challenges or to the detriment of the interests of either party. The experience of the past years and the history of the mistakes clearly illustrate this," Lavrov noted.

    In light of the current situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, it will be necessary to "develop an unprecedented mechanism of mutual guarantees, and this can only be done through the joint efforts of all regional states," according to Lavrov.

    READ MORE: Unpredictable US Policies Threaten Austrian, EU Economic Interests — Kurz

    A businesswoman speaks on her mobile phone in front of the stand of French oil and gas company Total, at Iran's annual International Oil, Gas, Refining & Petrochemical Exhibition in Tehran, on May 6, 2014
    © AFP 2018 / BEHROUZ MEHRI
    Global Oil Prices on the Rise as France's Total Warns to Scrap Its Iran Project
    On May 8, US President Donald Trump announced his decision to withdraw from the JCPOA, which requires Tehran to maintain a peaceful nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. Trump also announced that he would re-impose US sanctions on the country. The US Treasury has already imposed restrictions on some Iranian individuals and entities. The decision was not supported by other parties to the JCPOA.

    Related:

    EU to Ensure Presence of Companies in Iran Despite US JCPOA Withdrawal – Macron
    US Raises No Serious Argument for Withdrawal From JCPOA – Russian MP
    Iran Wants Guarantees From EU That JCPOA Would Be Beneficial for It - Zarif
    Putin, Macron Discuss Situation Around US Withdrawal From JCPOA – Kremlin
    Tags:
    deal, withdrawal, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Sergei Lavrov, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States, Iran, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beginning of Holy Month of Ramadan Across the Globe in Photos
    Beginning of Holy Month of Ramadan Across the Globe in Photos
    Get Out Out of Here
    Get Out Out of Here
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse