Iran Will Not Surrender to US Pressure, Even Threats of War - Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has stated that Tehran will not surrender to the US pressure, sanctions and even threats of war, Iranian state-run news agency ISNA reports.

The statement appeared amid rising tensions between the two countries after Trump's decision to withdraw from the Iranian nuclear deal.

"They think they can make the Iranian nation surrender by putting pressures on Iran, by sanctions and even threats of war… The Iranian nation will resist against the US plots," Rouhani was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency.

US President Donald Trump announced the US withdrawal from the JCPOA last Tuesday and outlined plans to re-impose sanctions on Iran which had been lifted as part of the accord. Other signatories to the JCPOA, however, criticized Trump’s decision to unilaterally pull out.

The JCPOA — signed by Iran, the P5+1, and EU in 2015 — requires Tehran to maintain a peaceful nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. Iran has been in full compliance with the terms of the JCPOA as verified in 11 International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspection reports released since the deal’s inception.