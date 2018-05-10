Any New Sanctions Against Iran to Violate UNSC Resolution 2231 - Rouhani

Russian Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said earlier in the day that the US administration’s decision to withdraw from the JCPOA was a severe violation of the UNSC Resolution 2231.

According to a statement, published on the Iranian president's information portal, "any new US sanctions against Iran will violate the UNSC Resolution 2231 as well as international norms".

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced his decision to withdraw from the JCPOA and promised to re-impose the highest level of economic sanctions against Iran in response to Tehran's development of the nuclear program.

In response to the US move, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the same day that Tehran was not going to withdraw from the JCPOA and that the agreement remained between Iran and the five remaining participants of the deal.

Commenting on the issue, a number of senior officials expressed their regret over the US decision.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on his Twitter account, that France, Germany, and the UK "regretted the US decision to leave the JCPOA", warning that the nuclear non-proliferation regime was at stake.

Meanwhile, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini stressed that the bloc reserved the right to act in its security interests, calling on the international community to preserve the JCPOA.

Russian Foreign Ministry, in its turn, expressed its regret, adding that Moscow was open for further cooperation with other JCPOA parties.

