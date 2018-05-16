Europe Should Be Grateful for Trump, We Got Rid of Illusions - Tusk

President of the European Council Donald Tusk has lashed out at US President Donald Trump amid the recent decision of the latter to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal as well as a trade dispute between the US and a number of countries, including the European Union.

The senior official said that EU should be grateful to Trump as he helped the bloc get rid of its illusions.

Looking at latest decisions of @realDonaldTrump someone could even think: with friends like that who needs enemies. But frankly, EU should be grateful. Thanks to him we got rid of all illusions. We realise that if you need a helping hand, you will find one at the end of your arm. — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) 16 мая 2018 г.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump announced that his country would exit the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and reinstate the previously lifted sanctions on Iran. Other signatories to the JCPOA have criticized Trump’s decision to unilaterally pull out the deal.

Trade tensions have been growing since March 23, when Donald Trump ordered to introduce a 25% tariff on steel imports and 10% tax on aluminum, claiming to protect the US producers from unfair competition and boost national security.

This move sparked discontent among the key US trading partners, especially the EU. Brussels has taken a tough stance on the matter, as its chief officials claim that retaliatory measures inherent in a full-scale trade war would be taken if the EU isn't excluded from new protective tariffs.

Following the international discontent, the US introduced temporary exemptions to some of its allies until May 1. Later, Washington extended the exemptions for the European Union, Canada and Mexico for 30 days in order to make time for talks on the terms of steel and aluminum imports.