Unpredictable US Policies Threaten Austrian, EU Economic Interests - Kurz

VIENNA (Sputnik) - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz expressed concern on Thursday over "unpredictable" US policies that threaten economic interests of his country and Europe.

"We are witnessing not only a very unpredictable US policy but the one that threatens our economic interests in Austria and Europe," Kurz posted on his Twitter page.

​Kurz noted that Austria is largely engaged in export, therefore Vienna, as well as Europe, needed a balanced market and absence of trade barriers.

"Austria and Europe need a regulated export, the absence of new trade barriers and, obviously, compliance with the Iranian nuclear deal," Kurz added.

In late March, the United States imposed 25-percent and 10-percent tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, respectively, granting a temporary exemption until June 1 to a number of states, including the European Union.

Additionally, earlier in May, US President Donald Trump announced that his country would exit the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and reinstate the previously lifted sanctions on Iran.

Other signatories to the JCPOA have criticized Trump’s decision to unilaterally pull out the deal.