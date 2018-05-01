Register
05:21 GMT +301 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A US 100-dollar banknote with a portrait of Benjamin Franklin and Chinese 100-yuan banknotes with portrait of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong are seen in the picture illustration in Beijing, China

    Financial Experts: US Will Fail to Undermine China-South America Free Trade Deal

    © REUTERS / Jason Lee
    World
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Financial experts discussed with Sputnik remarks by Argentine Ambassador to China Diego Ramiro Guelar, who said recently that talks about a possible free-trade deal between China and South America’s major economies could start as early as next year.

    Following the Summit of the Americas held in Lima, Peru, earlier in April, the ambassador said that China's investments were essential for Argentina, which is struggling to reform its isolated economy and regain access to the international capital market.

    "China is as important as the US and sometimes it is more important than the US," Guelar told the South China Morning Post, adding that "the Americans might be worried because they used to think that they would be hegemonic in the region."

    Chinese dredging vessels in the waters around Mischief Reef in the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, photographed by a USN surveillance aircraft in 2015
    © REUTERS / U.S. Navy/Handout
    Psychological Warfare: US, Australia's Anti-China Lobbies Team Up – Scholars
    Financial experts told Sputnik that while the Latin American Market apparently seeks to strengthen economic ties with China and it is very likely that the free-trade deal will be reached, the US will certainly hinder the negotiations, pile political pressure on certain countries and try to unravel regional organizations.

    Bian Yongzu, a researcher with the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at the People's University of China, told Sputnik that the beginning of free trade zone negotiations between China, Argentina and other South American states has been greatly anticipated.

    READ MORE: Pentagon Chief Pushes to Waive Sanctions for US Allies That Buy Russian S-400s

    "In recent years, trade and economic cooperation between [these parties] has been tightening. The project is predetermined by the structure and interrelatedness of the region's economic paradigms," the expert said.

    The flag of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and flags of the SCO member states in Astana
    © Sputnik / Bolat Shaikhinov
    Scholar Sees ‘Obvious Tendency’ of US Trying to ‘Contain, Oust’ Russia and China
    He explained that China, for instance, has invested in the extraction of mineral resources, infrastructure and agriculture of South America. In its turn, South America exports minerals and agricultural products to China; and the volume of trade between the regions has been consistently growing.

    "On the other hand, South America has traditionally been the United States' backyard. [The US] interferes in South America's politics and economy, sanctioning some of the region's states at every given opportunity," Bian said. "Meanwhile, China's economic clout in the world has been growing, which allows South American nations to consider other ways of cooperation on development."

    "All indications are that China's development provides South America with a chance to solidify its positions in dialogue with the US. It is safe to say that negotiations between China and South America on a free-trade zone are exigencies of modern times," the expert said.

    Bian cautioned that the US may still try to slow the process down with a demonstration of power, but in the end it cannot do anything to stop the growing trend away from American dominance of the region, given the numerous and growing alternatives.

    READ MORE: Grab the Popcorn: Trump Promises to ‘Take On' EU in New Trade War

    The label of a Washington D.C. sweatshirt bears a U.S. flag but says Made in China at a souvenir stand in Washington, DC, U.S., January 14, 2011
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    Trade War With China Will Have a Boomerang Effect, Hit US Interests – Analyst
    Alexander Kharlamenko, an expert from Russia's Institute of Latin America, told Sputnik that China has long and successfully been developing relations with Cuba, Venezuela and some of the other countries in the region, and these countries will have to deal with political blows aimed at disrupting the unity of Latin America.

    The expert suggested that the US will likely continue to pressure some of the region's right-wing governments, seeking to undermine the system of regional organizations, including MERCOSUR [Southern Common Market].

    "China will counter with its economic power," the expert said. "It obviously seeks to avoid an open politicization of relations with countries in this region, securing normal relations and economic cooperation even amid regime changes."

    "China will rely upon its traditional flexibility, the policy of non-interference in internal affairs, supporting the independence of states in the region. That is a traditional Chinese policy to counter hegemonism," Kharlamenko concluded.    

    Related:

    ‘Hottest Flashpoint in the Region’: Taiwan Wants US Tanks to Counter China
    US Treasury Chief Mnuchin Optimistic Ahead of Talks With China
    China Poised 'to Become a Driving Force' in Syria's Reconstruction – Envoy
    Tags:
    free trade, economy, South America, China, Argentina
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Uruguayan Clockkeeper of Montevideo's Cathedral
    Disappearing Jobs From Around the Globe
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse