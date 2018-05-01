Register
02:17 GMT +301 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis gestures during a press briefing on the campaign to defeat ISIS at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., May 19, 2017

    Pentagon Chief Pushes to Waive Sanctions for US Allies That Buy Russian S-400s

    © REUTERS / Yuri Gripas
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    140

    US Defense Secretary James Mattis is seeking to circumvent potential conflicts with US allies that have purchased Russian military equipment with an appeal to US legislators to relax sanctioning requirements against countries that do so.

    Mattis told the Senate Armed Services Committee Thursday that "national security exemptions" ought to be injected into the existing Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), arguing that it is in the US' long-term interest to avoid such conflicts with its allies.

    "There are nations in the world who are trying to turn away from formerly Russian-sourced weapons and systems," Mattis said, arguing that those countries still rely on Moscow to update their existing systems with new technology.

    "We only need to look at India, Vietnam and some others to recognize that eventually we're going to penalize ourselves," he said.

    Such an amendment to CAATSA would likely affect Turkey after its recent purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems, sometimes called "F-35 killers," in reference to the oft-hyped and over-budget American-made stealth jets that are expected to dominate US air operations in the coming decades. 

    S-400 Triumf anti-air missile system enters service in Sevastopol
    © Sputnik / Alexei Malgavko
    Turkey Not to Accept Language of Sanctions on Russian S-400 Supplies Deal - FM

    Without the amendment, Turkey, a NATO ally, could see sanctions from the US Treasury Department, as could India, should it finalize a deal with the Russian Federation to purchase $5 billion in air defense equipment. Reportedly, talks between Russia and India are in their final stage. India began seeking the air defense system after China, a local rival, purchased their own from Russia.

    US State Department Assistant Secretary Wess Mitchell told the House Foreign Affairs Committee last week that Turkey is at risk of suffering sanctions over the move. Sales of the Russian missile defense system are "causing a lot of concern," Mattis told Congress members Thursday.

    CAATSA was passed by Congress in July 2017 in a bid to punish Russia for supporting Ukrainians that wanted to reunify with Russia as well as for its involvement in Syria, which began in September 2015, after the Syrian government officially requested military assistance from Moscow.

    Related:

    'Logical Next Step': Why Turkey May Need Russian Pantsir in Addition to S-400
    Turkey Shrugs Off US Attempts to Link S-400 Deal With Russia to F-35 Supplies
    Turkey Explains Why It Preferred Russia's S-400 Missiles to US Patriots
    S-400 and Terminator: WATCH Russian Air Defense Forces in All Their Glory
    US State Dept Warns Turkey of Possible Sanctions Over S-400 Purchase
    Tags:
    sanctions, f-35, S-400, Russia, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Uruguayan Clockkeeper of Montevideo's Cathedral
    Disappearing Jobs From Around the Globe
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse