Register
20:53 GMT +329 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A general view taken on July 31, 2017 shows the US embassy building in Moscow. President Vladimir Putin on July 30, 2017

    Moscow to Refrain From Searches of US Embassies - Foreign Ministry

    © AFP 2018 / Mladen ANTONOV
    World
    Get short URL
    0 04

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian authorities, including the Foreign Ministry staff, will not follow US suit by conducting illegal searches of US embassies or consulates, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Sunday.

    "If you are hinting that the Russian diplomats or any other representatives of the governing bodies will come to a US embassy or consulate… and will perform certain [illegal] actions with the US property or even with the rented premises – then no, it is not about us," Zakharova said during a TV program dubbed Sunday Evening With Vladimir Solovyov.

    She added that videos about searches of the recently closed Russian Consulate in Seattle were sensational.

    "I have never seen anything like this before… As our colleagues at the State Department said, legal action was taken in some hellish way. When three women surrounded the gate, one climbed on the fence and covered it with a blue sheet behind which a man hid and was doing something there," Zakharova explained.

    She also stressed that Russia continued to prepare for trials in US courts over the case concerning the seizure of Russian diplomatic property.

    The statement referred to the expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats and closure of the Russian Consulate in Seattle over allegations about Moscow's involvement in the poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the United Kingdom. Russia has strongly and repeatedly denied involvement in the case, carried out under US President Donald Trump order made on March 26.

    READ MORE: US Authorities Combing Through Residence of Russian Consul General in Seattle

    The US government had demanded that Russian diplomatic staff leave the residence before midnight on April 24. The next day, US officials came to the closed residence of the Russian Consul General in Seattle, opened the gates and entered the building. Explaining on the move, US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said on Twitter that it was not intrusion but a legal action in response to "Russia's continuing, outrageous behavior." The diplomat declared that the US officials entered the residence to ensure that it had been cleared.

    READ MORE: Russian Consulate Sweep in Seattle Crosses ‘Red Line' — Moscow

    Prior to that, in early September 2017, Russian diplomats lost access to several diplomatic properties when US authorities ordered to close the Russian Consulate General in San Francisco and trade missions in New York City and Washington, D.C. As US officials explained their decision, the move came in response to Moscow's decision in late July to reduce the number of US diplomatic staff in Russia to 455 people, the same number of diplomatic personnel Russia had in the United States.

    READ MORE: Closure of Russia's Seattle Consulate to Effect US Citizens Over Time — Council

    The US authorities also removed the Russian flags from the seized Russian diplomatic buildings and later returned them to the Russian side.

    Moscow has repeatedly called the actions of the United States constituted a violation of international law, including of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic and Consular Relations.

    Tags:
    diplomatic scandal, Russian consulate, Russian Foreign Ministry, United Kingdom, Seattle, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stunning Participants of the Belarus Spring Queen 2018 Beauty Pageant
    Stunning Participants of the Belarus Spring Queen 2018 Beauty Pageant
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse