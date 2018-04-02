Russian Consulate General in Seattle Closed, State Department Notified

All the belongings of the diplomats from the closed Russian Consulate in Seattle were transported to the residence of the Consul General, the senior Russian diplomat Khalit Aisin told Sputnik.

"The leadership of the Consulate General met with the officials of US State Department in Seattle and indicated that the activities of the Consulate General had been stopped in accordance with the decision of the US authorities," Aisin said.

The US State Department employees were offered to get and see the room on the 25th floor of a high-rise in the city center, but they refused, Aisin noted.

"They said that they would visit our office tomorrow. The consul will be present, in case of any claims arising. But I doubt they will," the Russian diplomat added.

Meanwhile, the US side demanded to leave the residences before end of April 24.

Earlier in the week, the US administration decided to expel 60 Russian diplomats and close the Russian Consulate General in Seattle over Russia's alleged involvement in the poisoning of Sergei Skripal, a former GRU colonel who worked for UK intelligence, and his daughter Yulia in the UK town of Salisbury.

Russia, which has categorically denied the accusations, announced an expulsion of 58 diplomats from the US Embassy in Moscow and two employees from the US Consulate General in Yekaterinburg, as well as the closure of the US Consulate General in St. Petersburg.

On Saturday night, US diplomats left the building of the Consulate General in St. Petersburg in line with Russia's demand for the consulate's closure. However, the US Embassy in Moscow said on Sunday that it would continue to work on improving US-Russian relations after the closure of the US Consulate General in St. Petersburg.