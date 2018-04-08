UK MI-6 Discussed With FBI Skripals' Moving to US Under New Identities - Reports

Yulia and Sergei Skripal have reportedly been conscious for several days, while British intelligence is hoping for their assistance in the investigation of the poisoning case as soon as possible.

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia may move to the US under new identities, the Sunday Times has suggested.

According to the media outlet, Britain's MI-6 has been discussing a possible resettlement with the FBI in order to "provide security" and protect the Skripals from "new assassination attempts."

"They will be offered new identities," a source in the British government told the newspaper, adding that the intelligence services were choosing between a number of countries, including Canada, Australia and New Zeland.

"The apparent place for their migration is the US because there is a lesser chance that they will be killed and it's easier to defend them there," the source noted. The source added that both victims had been conscious and expressed hope that they would help the investigation as soon as possible.

Yulia Skripal, daughter of former GRU officer Sergei Skripal has been awake for several days after being poisoned in early March, while some reports claim that Sergei himself has already regained consciousness and the ability to speak.

The Skripals were found unconscious on a bench at a shopping center in the UK city of Salisbury on March 5. Shortly thereafter, London accused Moscow of orchestrating the poisoning attack with what UK experts claimed was the weapons-grade nerve agent A234 allegedly from the military-grade Novichok group. Moscow has refuted the accusations, pointing to the absence of evidence.

After refusing Moscow's offer of aid in the investigation of the incident, the UK expelled 23 Russian diplomats, initiating a wave of similar moves by a number of states, including the US, Ukraine and a range of EU member-states.

The Russian Foreign Ministry, for its part, responded with a tit-for-tat response, expelling diplomats and closing the US Consulate General in St. Petersburg.