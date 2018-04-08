Skripal's Niece Viktoria Opens Up on Why Yulia is Eager to Return to Russia

Viktoria Skripal, niece of former Russian intelligence agent Sergei Skripal, has recently been denied a visa to the UK, which has prompted her write a letter to Prime Minister Theresa May to reconsider her application.

According to Viktoria, her cousin, Yulia, who is quickly recovering after the alleged poisoning attack, desperately wants to return to Russia to see her family. She explained that 33-year-old Yulia had a boyfriend, a pet and a job in Moscow.

“She has a dog here, she has a life here, she has work here, and a loved one here,” she told The Sunday Telegraph.

Earlier this week, Viktoria had a phone conversation with a woman she said was Yulia, having presented the audio recording of the call, which has yet to be verified. During the conversation, Viktoria told her alleged cousin that she would come visit her if she was given a visa, although the woman answered that it was unlikely.

On April 6, Viktoria Skripal was denied a visa on the grounds that her “application did not comply with the Immigration Rules,” however the woman has not been deterred and is determined to address Theresa May directly to ask her to reconsider the visa issue.

"The whole world is now talking about an unprecedented political scandal, but real people are in the epicenter of this scandal. This is our family, which needs to be together now," said Viktoria, reading aloud the letter addressed to the UK Prime Minister on a Russian talk show.

UK police have recently issued a statement on behalf of Yulia Skripal, saying that her “strength was growing daily,” while medics have suggested that she could make a full recovery.

Sergei and Yulia Skripal have been treated for over a month after allegedly being exposed to a military-grade nerve agent, A234 in Salisbury, UK. Theresa May claimed that it was “highly likely” that Russia was behind the poisoning attack and ordered the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats – a move that triggered the coordinated ouster of Russian diplomatic workers from dozens of countries in solidarity with London. Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly denied any involvement in the incident, offering assistance in the investigation and demanding evidence supporting the accusations being levied at the country.