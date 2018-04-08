Register
11:31 GMT +308 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Yulia Skripal

    Skripal's Niece Viktoria Opens Up on Why Yulia is Eager to Return to Russia

    © Photo: Yulia Skripal/Facebook
    Europe
    Get short URL
    4254

    Viktoria Skripal, niece of former Russian intelligence agent Sergei Skripal, has recently been denied a visa to the UK, which has prompted her write a letter to Prime Minister Theresa May to reconsider her application.

    According to Viktoria, her cousin, Yulia, who is quickly recovering after the alleged poisoning attack, desperately wants to return to Russia to see her family. She explained that 33-year-old Yulia had a boyfriend, a pet and a job in Moscow.

    “She has a dog here, she has a life here, she has work here, and a loved one here,” she told The Sunday Telegraph.

    Earlier this week, Viktoria had a phone conversation with a woman she said was Yulia, having presented the audio recording of the call, which has yet to be verified. During the conversation, Viktoria told her alleged cousin that she would come visit her if she was given a visa, although the woman answered that it was unlikely.

    READ MORE: Skripal's Niece Victoria Asks Theresa May to Reconsider UK Visa Issue — Reports

    On April 6, Viktoria Skripal was denied a visa on the grounds that her “application did not comply with the Immigration Rules,” however the woman has not been deterred and is determined to address Theresa May directly to ask her to reconsider the visa issue.

    "The whole world is now talking about an unprecedented political scandal, but real people are in the epicenter of this scandal. This is our family, which needs to be together now," said Viktoria, reading aloud the letter addressed to the UK Prime Minister on a Russian talk show.

    UK police have recently issued a statement on behalf of Yulia Skripal, saying that her “strength was growing daily,” while medics have suggested that she could make a full recovery.

    READ MORE: UK Refusal to Issue Visa for Viktoria Skripal Politically Motivated

    Sergei and Yulia Skripal have been treated for over a month after allegedly being exposed to a military-grade nerve agent, A234 in Salisbury, UK. Theresa May claimed that it was “highly likely” that Russia was behind the poisoning attack and ordered the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats – a move that triggered the coordinated ouster of Russian diplomatic workers from dozens of countries in solidarity with London. Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly denied any involvement in the incident, offering assistance in the investigation and demanding evidence supporting the accusations being levied at the country. 

    Related:

    UK Conclusions on Skripal Poisoning Too Hasty, First OPCW Head Says
    UK Refusal to Issue Visa for Viktoria Skripal Politically Motivated
    Skripal's Niece Viktoria Asks Theresa May to Reconsider UK Visa Issue - Reports
    PETA Points Finger at London, Demands Probe Into Skripal Pets' Deaths
    Worthless Poison, Dead Pets, Deleted Tweets & Other Nonsense in the Skripal Case
    Trump Imposes New Sanctions on Russia as Skripal Spy Story Unravels
    Tags:
    Skripals, Skripal case, Skripal poisoning, Viktoria Skripal, Yulia Skripal, Sergei Skripal, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    In All Their Glory: Unique Kurdish Festival Rocks Iraq
    In All Their Glory: Unique Kurdish Festival Rocks Iraq
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse