21:16 GMT +307 April 2018
    Skripal's Niece Victoria Asks Theresa May to Reconsider UK Visa Issue - Reports

    On Friday, the UK authorities refused to issue a visa for Victoria Skripal on "the grounds that her application did not comply with the Immigration Rules."

    Yulia Skripal's cousin, who has regained consciousness and the ability to talk after being poisoned in early March, has turned to UK Prime Minister Theresa May to reconsider the visa issue, according to Sky News.

    In her address to the prime minister, Victoria Skripal said she wanted, first of all, to visit her uncle and cousin in order to pass information regarding their medical condition to her grandmother.

    "The whole world is now talking about an unprecedented political scandal, but real people are in the epicenter of this scandal. This is our family, which needs to be together now," she said to the channel in Russian.

    The UK Home Office has refused to issue a visa to Victoria Skripal, saying "her application did not comply with the Immigration Rules." While the niece of ex-spy that "British must have something to hide," the Russian authorities, including Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman has demanded that London gives the explanation on the refusal.

    Meanwhile, the reports emerged stating that Sergei Skripal, a former GRU officer, has regained consciousness and ability to speak. His daughter has been awake for several days so far. The medics have said that both had been improving rapidly.

    The Skripals have been treated for over a month after being hospitalized on March 4 in critical condition in the town of Salisbury.

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May has claimed that it was highly likely that Russia was behind the attack in Salisbury and expelled 23 Russian diplomats. Moscow has denied any involvement in the poisoning, saying there were no facts supporting the accusations.

