Register
01:52 GMT +308 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    In this file photo taken on March 12, 2018 Police officers stand on duty at a cordon near a bench covered in a protective tent (R) at The Maltings shopping centre in Salisbury, southern England, on where former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found critically ill on a bench on March 4 and taken to hospital sparking a major incident

    UK Refusal to Issue Visa for Viktoria Skripal Politically Motivated

    © AFP 2018/ Adrian DENNIS
    Europe
    Get short URL
    130

    LONDON (Sputnik) - London's refusal to issue UK visa for Viktoria Skripal is politically motivated and leaves a lot of questions, a spokesperson for the Russian Embassy in London told Sputnik on Saturday.

    On Friday, the BBC reported citing a government source that the UK Embassy in Russia refused to issue a visa to Viktoria Skripal, who was planning to visit her cousin Yulia.

    "Such a decision of UK authorities regarding the denial of visa to Viktoria Skripal, as we have said, is politically motivated, and raises a lot of questions about the reasons for the decision. The number of questions to the UK side is increasing," the spokesperson said.

    Police stand outside a house in New Malden, southwest London, Wednesday March 14, 2018, which has been sealed-off after Russian businessman Nikolai Glushkov has been found dead
    © AP Photo/ Rick Findler/PA
    Murder of Russian National Glushkov in UK Has Political Dimension for Moscow
    On Saturday evening, the embassy received a note from the UK Foreign Office saying that Viktoria Skripal had applied to the UK embassy in Moscow for visa and had been informed of the results.

    "It seems that the note is of a formal nature and does not answer the questions asked by the embassy, ​​which can not but cause regret. In itself, the fact that Viktoria Skripal was denied visit to her cousin and uncle is disappointing. Based on our contacts with Viktoria Skripal, she very much expected to support her relatives in a difficult moment," he said.

    Relations between Moscow and London have deteriorated drastically over the past several weeks in the wake of the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the United Kingdom. UK experts say that the Skripals were exposed to the A234 nerve agent, which allegedly belongs to the "Novichok" group of nerve agents developed in the Soviet Union. UK Prime Minister Theresa May has accused Russia of orchestrating the attack and expelled 23 Russian diplomats. Russia, in turn, has refuted the allegations and sent a list of questions to London asking for details of the incident.

    Related:

    Majority of Bulgarians Back Gov't Refusal to Copy West Over Skripal Case – Poll
    Former FSB Chief Explains Why Skripal Couldn't Have Been Poisoned by 'Novichok'
    Operation 'Damage Limitation': UK Establishment on the Back Foot on Skripal Case
    LISTEN to COMPLETE Alleged Conversation Between Yulia Skripal and Her Cousin
    Tags:
    visa, Sergei Skripal, Viktoria Skripal, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    In All Their Glory: Unique Kurdish Festival Rocks Iraq
    In All Their Glory: Unique Kurdish Festival Rocks Iraq
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse