15:18 GMT +307 April 2018
    Aug. 9, 2006 file picture Sergei Skripal speaks to his lawyer from behind bars seen on a screen of a monitor outside a courtroom in Moscow

    Ex-Spy Sergei Skripal Regains Consciousness, Ability to Talk - Reports

    Earlier, a Salisbury Hospital official has confirmed that the ex-spy, who was poisoned in an alleged chemical attack in southern England last month, was recovering.

    The former GRU Colonel Sergei Skripal, is conscious and can speak, according to the Sky News television channel.

    The Sky News television channel presenter said that soon the police would be able to talk with a person at the center of the poisoning incident in Salisbury, he added that the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal is no longer in critical condition, and is responding well to treatment, and that he is conscious and speaks.

    Earlier, the BBC reported that Yulia Skripal had regained consciousness and the ability to talk.

    On April 5, UK's police stated on behalf of Yulia Skripal who said she "woke up over a week ago now" and is glad her strength is "growing daily."

    READ MORE: 'Strength is Growing Daily': What We Know So Far About Yulia Skripal's Awakening

    A police officer stands guard outside of the home of former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal, in Salisbury, Britain
    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    Operation 'Damage Limitation': UK Establishment on the Back Foot on Skripal Case
    The next day, Medical Director at Salisbury District Hospital, stated that Sergei Skripal was responding well to treatment and was improving quickly.

    The Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom welcomed news about the improvement in the health condition of Sergei and Yulia Skripal.

    On March 4, former Russian GRU colonel Sergei Skripal, who worked for UK intelligence, and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious at a shopping center in the Salisbury, England. The United Kingdom accused Russia of orchestrating the attack with a weapons-grade nerve agent A234, allegedly linked to the Soviet-made Novichok group.

    Moscow has strongly refuted the allegations, saying it has nothing to do with the incident, and demanded access to the case's materials.

    After that Theresa May opted to expel 23 Russian diplomats from their posts in response to the poisoning of the Skripals on March 4 in Salisbury. Several UK allies followed suit, and Russia, in turn, imposed a raft of retaliatory tit-for-tar diplomatic sanctions against them.

