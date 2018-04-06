US Lawmakers Present New Russia Sanctions Draft Bill in Response to Skripal Case

"Congressman Joaquin Castro … and Congressman Mike Turner… introduced the bipartisan Stand with UK Against Russia Violations Act in response to Russia's nerve agent attack against Sergei and Yulia Skripal in the United Kingdom last month," the release said.
The legislation reinforces the US commitment to the United Kingdom and NATO by issuing sanctions against those responsible for the nerve agent attack in the English town of Salisbury, as well as Russian financial institutions, the release said.
READ MORE: A Month in Sergei Skripal's Health: From Critical Condition to Rapid Improvement
Moscow has denied having any role in the poisoning, and has pointed to the lack of evidence provided by London to substantiate its accusations.
