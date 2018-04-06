US Lawmakers Present New Russia Sanctions Draft Bill in Response to Skripal Case

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US lawmakers Joaquin Castro and Mike Turner have introduced a new bill calling for new sanctions against Russian in response to the nerve agent attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, Castro's office said in a press release on Friday.

"Congressman Joaquin Castro … and Congressman Mike Turner… introduced the bipartisan Stand with UK Against Russia Violations Act in response to Russia's nerve agent attack against Sergei and Yulia Skripal in the United Kingdom last month," the release said.

The legislation reinforces the US commitment to the United Kingdom and NATO by issuing sanctions against those responsible for the nerve agent attack in the English town of Salisbury, as well as Russian financial institutions, the release said.

The United States has already expelled 60 diplomats, who the Trump administration called Russian intelligence officers, in response to the Skripal incident.

Moscow has denied having any role in the poisoning, and has pointed to the lack of evidence provided by London to substantiate its accusations.