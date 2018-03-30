Kremlin Disagrees With US Claims That Russia is Waging 'Diplomatic War'

Moscow's decision to expel 60 American diplomats was a mirror response prompted by the US hostile actions in solidarity with the UK over Skripal's poisoning, which was groundlessly blamed on Moscow.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Peskov has refuted the US remarks that Moscow is "waging diplomatic wars."

"Russia has not unleashed any diplomatic wars, President Vladimir Putin from the very beginning was and remains a supporter of establishing good relations with all countries, including the United States. Russia has never been the initiator of sanctions or expulsion of diplomats," Peskov told reporters.

Moscow's reaction comes after the US State Department noted that there was "no justification" for Russia's response, referring to the announcement of expulsion of 60 US diplomats and closure of the General Consulate in Saint Petersburg. However, Moscow's measures are a reciprocal response to Washington's order to remove 60 Russian diplomats from the country.

