29 March 2018
    Russian Foreign Ministry

    Lavrov: Russia to Expel 60 US Diplomats, Close Consulate in St. Petersburg

    Europe
    Topic:
    Expulsion of Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case
    American diplomats declared personae non gratae have to leave Russia by April 5, the step Moscow made in response to the greatest ever expulsion of Russian diplomats from the US over Skripal's poisoning, groundlessly blamed on Russia.

    On Reciprocal Diplomats' Expulsion

    Moscow will expel the same number of American diplomats as Washington and will shut down the US General Consulate in Saint Petersburg, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced.

    "The measures would be reciprocal… They include expulsion of the equivalent number of diplomats and they include our decision to withdraw our agreement to allow the United States' general consulate to operate in St. Petersburg," Lavrov told a briefing.

    The minster specified that 58 diplomatic employers will be removed from the US embassy in Moscow and two staff will have to leave the General Consulate in Ekaterinburg by April 5. As for St. Petersburg's consulate, Americans have to vacate the premises in two days.

    READ MORE: UK Uses Skripal Case as Instrument of Anti-Russian Propaganda – Ex-Intel Chief

    The top diplomat went on saying that Russia will not only provide a mirror response to West's steps in the wake of Skripal's poisoning, which was blamed on Moscow, but even "more than that." As he explained, Russia's counter-measures will affect all countries that made a decision to expel diplomats.

    Police officers secure a cordon outside the vehicle recovery business Ashley Wood Recovery in Salisbury, England, Tuesday, March 13, 2018
    © AP Photo/
    Moscow Calls UK "Proof" of Russia's Culpability in Skripal Case 'Global Fake'
    The minister noted that Russia will convene an emergency meeting of the Organisation for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in a bid to start a dialogue and establish the truth.

    Sergei Skripal, ex-Russian intelligence officer who worked for UK MI6, and his daughter Yulia have been hospitalized since March 4 after being exposed to what UK experts claim was an A234 nerve agent. London has stated that it was "highly likely" that Moscow was behind the attack. UK government responded by expelling 23 Russian diplomats from the country. Expressing solidarity with the United Kingdom, the United States and over 25 other countries also expelled Russian diplomats.

    Russia has strongly rejected the accusations, and retaliated by expelling the same number of UK diplomats and closing the British Council in Russia. Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the UK "proof" a "global fake" and stressed that London was not responding to Moscow's constructive offers to work together on the investigation into the poisoning. Zakharova went on saying that the United Kingdom had repeatedly demonstrated its neglect for the norms of international law.

    On Threats to Seize Russian Assets in US

    US Ambassador Jon Huntsman has been summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry to hear a report on a batch of counter-measures Russia is going to take. Leaving the ministry, the envoy refused to answer any reporters' questions.

    Members of the emergency services in protective suits work at the site of the grave of Luidmila Skripal, wife of former Russian inteligence officer Sergei Skripal, at London Road Cemetery in Salisbury, Britain, March 10, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    Skripal Acquaintance Suggests Ex-Spy Poisoning May Be Linked to Organized Crime
    Moscow demanded clarifications of Huntsman's earlier remarks about a possible seizure of Russian state assets in the US. According to Lavrov, in case Washington continues its hostile actions towards the Russian diplomatic mission, additional measures from the Russian side will follow.

    Earlier the US ambassador admitted that the seizure of Russian assets was possible.

    "I don’t know what the future holds, I hope that we will be able to stabilize the relationship… But of course it’s possible," Huntsman told the RBC broadcaster, answering the corresponding question.

    Members of the emergency services wearing protective clothing work next to a children's play area near the bench where former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found poisoned in Salisbury, Britain, March 13, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
    Moscow: Analysis of Skripal Case Suggests UK Intel Services Involved in Incident
    The envoy's suggestions echoed UK Prime Minister Theresa May's plans to consider the proposal to prohibit the sale of Russian bonds through the City of London's clearing houses, which help finance Russia's sovereign debt.

    The move was earlier initiated by Foreign Affairs Select Committee Chairman Tom Tugendhat, who pointed the finger at several sanctioned Russian banks, including VTB, which he claimed are behind the issue of Russian bonds due to UK and EU legislation.

    Om March 14, May pledged to "freeze Russian state assets wherever we have the evidence that they may be used to threaten the life or property of UK nationals or residents."

    Topic:
    Expulsion of Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case
