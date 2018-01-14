Register
19:42 GMT +314 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    David Yates' film Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

    Harry Potter Prequel: Learn How Evil Voldemort Virtually Evolved (VIDEO)

    Karo Premier
    World
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    If you’re one of the multimillion-strong Harry Potter fanclub, then you’ve got to follow the link to the unofficial prequel, posted on Saturday on YouTube.

    The 52-minute crowdfunded video made by die-hard Harry Potter fans from Tryangle has so far been watched roughly 1.5 million times. It portrays the early years of dark wizard Tom Riddle, who later becomes the saga’s main antagonist Voldemort.  

    "Voldemort: Origins of the Heir" is a non-profit fan film, inspired by the Harry Potter universe. The idea was born while re-reading the sixth book of the saga, Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince," the company wrote on its website. They went on to say the production is not affiliated with Joanne Rowling and nor with Warner Bros, the producers of the Harry Potter movies.

    Piles of the new Harry Potter script book Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts One & Two are pictured inside Waterstones bookshop on Piccadilly in central London early in the morning of July 31, 2016, during the midnight party celebrating the publication of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts One & Two script book
    © AFP 2018/ Daniel Leal-Olivas
    #19 Years Later: Harry Potter’s Final Scene Took Place Today

    "What made Tom Riddle become Voldemort? What happened in those years, and what really went down at Hogwarts when he came back? There are some clues in the books which have not been transposed at all in the movies, but a lot goes unspoken. This is the story we want to tell: the rise of the Dark Lord before Harry Potter and his first demise."

    The award-winning Harry Potter movies are based on Joanne Rowling’s much loved fantasy novels.  The franchise comprises nine movies, spanning from the 2001 release of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone" up to "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows part 2" in 2011. The saga is in the top three grossing movie series globally. 

    READ MORE: An Open Letter to the Editors of The Times and The Herald: From Russia With Love

    Earlier the Metro newspaper posted a curious story of how one key word in the Potter books and screen adaptations had been increasingly mispronounced by fans. And this is "knut", the smallest coin in the wizarding world. The letter 'k' is apparently pronounced, contrary to "knock" and "knee."

    Related:

    AI Generates New Harry Potter Chapter and Netizens Can't Get Enough of It
    #19 Years Later: Harry Potter’s Final Scene Took Place Today
    Canine Kingdom: Dog Room Resembling Harry Potter's Closet Sends Twitter Abuzz
    Aragog in the Flesh! New Spider Species Named After 'Harry Potter' Creature
    Tags:
    fantasy, magic, books, movies, Warner Bros, Harry Potter, Voldemort, J.K. Rowling, Europe, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Ice Palace' and Snow Village in Russia's Extreme North
    'Ice Palace' and Snow Village in Russia's Extreme North
    Imaginary Battle
    Imaginary Battle
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok