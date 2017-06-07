Register
19:56 GMT +307 June 2017
Live
    Search
    In this photo released by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, Saudi King Salman, right, presents a gift to British Prime Minister Theresa May, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, April 5, 2017

    Tory MP's Take Saudi Gifts, Play 'Good Muslim, Bad Muslim' in Middle East

    © AP Photo/ Saudi Press Agency
    World
    Get short URL
    113630

    Recent revelations about Saudi gifts to senior Conservative politicians in the UK is a reflection of the connection between British foreign policy and the UK arms industry, Dr. Binoy Kampmark told Radio Sputnik.

    Last month, the UK Parliament published its Register of Members' Financial Interests, which revealed that Tory MP's have received £99,396 ($128,035) in gifts, travel expenses, and consulting fees from the government of Saudi Arabia since the Yemen war began, The Intercept reports.

    Saudi Arabia gifted the presents as it conducted a bloody, controversial campaign of airstrikes in neighboring Yemen. The Conservative government has been criticized for approving £3.3 billion ($4.2 billion) in arms sales to the Saudi military since the Yemen campaign began.

    The gifts included a £1,950 ($2,514) watch from the Saudi ambassador for then-Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond, who is now Chancellor of the Exchequer. As well as gifts, the Saudis also paid the costs of accommodation, travel, and meals for the lawmakers ranging from £2,888 ($3,724) to £6,722 ($8,668).

    Dr. Binoy Kampmark, Senior Lecturer within the Legal and Dispute Studies program at RMIT University in Melbourne, told Radio Sputnik that the gifts are "simply an indication of the situation of British foreign policy, its connection with the arms industry and its desire to influence the Middle East."

     Riyadh is keen to foster a good relationship with the UK in order to burnish its reputation and get hold of military equipment, Kampmark said.

    "Riyadh stands to gain an enormous amount of prestige and military capital. The reality of it is that they have had an ongoing deal, especially with BAE Systems and British Aerospace, in the context of the funding of fighters and of course in the context of their campaign in Yemen."

    "The issue between Saudi Arabia and the UK is of course in many instances a convergence about arms sales on the one hand and the deployment of weapons in such conflicts as the Yemeni conflict."

    Pedestrians walk past barriers on Westminster Bridge, in central London June 5, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Hannah McKay
    Saudi Diplomatic Assault on Qatar May Be Linked to UK Terrorist Attacks
    Under Margaret Thatcher, the UK agreed its biggest-ever arms export deal with Saudi Arabia, which earned BAE Systems and its predecessor British Aerospace £43 billion ($56 billion) between 1985 and 2005.

    The arms sales were accompanied by accusations of corruption, as BAE was alleged to have bribed Saudi princes. A UK government probe into the arms deals was stopped on the orders of Prime Minister Tony Blair after Saudi government officials threatened "another 7/7" and the "loss of British lives on British streets" if the inquiry continued.

    A 2008 hearing was told that Blair made the order to the Serious Fraud Office after Prince Bandar, the head of the Saudi National Security Council and son of Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud visited the UK in December 2006 and threatened to withhold information about potential suicide bombers and terrorists unless the investigation was halted. 

    The hearing was told that Prince Bandar alone received $1 billion in bribes from BAE Systems. Prince Bandar, the former Saudi ambassador to the US, was one of several Saudi officials implicated in providing financial assistance to the 9/11 hijackers, according to last year's declassified congressional report on the September 2001 terrorist attacks.

    In this photo released by the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, Saudi King Salman, right, and Defense Minister and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wave as they leave the hall after talks with the British prime minister, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, April 5, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Saudi Press Agency
    Saudi Arabia 'Just Defending Itself' by Bombing Yemen - Michael Fallon
    "The reality is that there is a very intimate connection and a very problematic one that also makes it very topical when it comes to discussing foreign policy values and the relationship between the two countries. It's a case of money on the one hand and also a contradiction between the values in terms of their respective foreign policies," Kampmark said.

    "Western governments are essentially trying to work out the concept of the good or the bad Muslim, which is a very dangerous concept – the idea is, which government works, which government doesn't – is it Sunni, is it Shia."

    "Western governments generally seem to prop themselves up with the Sunni leader, which is Saudi Arabia. They tend to disregard, ignore and denigrate in fact the Shia leader, which is of course Iran. In the power play of the Middle East, that is the way the chess pieces tend to fall into place."

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed! 

    Related:

    UK Sticks to Saudi Arabia to 'Make Money From Private Arms Companies'
    Saudi Arabia Behind Deadly Attacks in Tehran - Iran's Revolutionary Guards
    After London: The UK-Saudi Alliance on Trial
    Saudi Diplomatic Assault on Qatar May Be Linked to UK Terrorist Attacks
    Tags:
    arms deal, weapons, arms, Philip Hammond, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Yemen
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Everyday Life of Russia's Northern Fleet
    Everyday Life of Russia's Northern Fleet
    Tricky Question
    Tricky Question
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok