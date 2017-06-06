Register
00:15 GMT +307 June 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump places his hands on a glowing orb as he tours with other leaders the Global Center for Combatting Extremist Ideology in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 21, 2017

    Fake News: ‘There Is No $110 Billion Deal’ to Sell US Weapons to Riyadh

    © REUTERS/ Saudi TV
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    Grant Ferowich
    242131

    The record $110 billion arms deal US President Donald Trump inked on his visit to Saudi Arabia is “fake news,” a former CIA analyst and counterterrorism expert said Monday.

    “What the Saudis and the administration did is put together a notional package of the Saudi wish list of possible deals and portray that as a deal. Even then the numbers don’t add up. It’s fake news,” Bruce Riedal wrote in a column for the Brookings Institution, where he is a senior fellow.

    “There is no $110 billion deal,” he said. Prior to Brookings, Riedal worked at the CIA for 29 years and counseled four US presidents during his time on the White House National Security Council.

    According to the Pentagon's public materials reviewed by Sputnik, there is no pending deal or combination of agreements adding up to $110 billion between the US and Saudi Arabia.

    Trump’s proposed sale of the THAAD missile defense system to Riyadh was actually something former President Barack Obama agreed to “in principle” back in 2015. The supposed sale of a fleet of 150 Black Hawk choppers is also “old news repackaged,” Riedal said. The Saudis have communicated interest in these purchases in recent years, but nothing has come of it. That’s still true today, according to Riedal.

    U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber arrives at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar (File)
    © REUTERS/ U.S. Air Force/Tech. Sgt. Terrica Y. Jones
    While Trump Says Qatar Funds Islamic Extremism, Pentagon Urges Business as Usual with Doha

    Further, the four “multi-mission surface combat vessels” included in the supposed deal to boost Saudi Arabia’s naval capabilities are an international export version of a current US frigate. At this stage, the only thing Washington could export to Riyadh would be the ship’s blueprints, because the actual ships don’t exist yet, Riedal continued.

    Lastly, the expert contended that depressed oil prices, in tandem with the financial drain of funding the Yemen war, render it “unlikely” Riyadh has the cash for any such deal.

    Citing the White House, however, were Reuters, which described the arrangement as “sealed,” and CNBC, which said the agreement was “worth $350 billion over ten years and $110 billion that will take effect immediately.” Other outlets followed suit, and Boeing, Lockheed and Raytheon have publicly claimed that they would stand to benefit from the potentially lucrative deal or series of deals. 

    The Pentagon’s arms exporting agency maintains that the $110 billion sale is “intended,” meaning the exchange has yet to go through the many rigors of finalizing the transfer of weapons from the US to foreign nations.

    First, Congress must receive notice of the intended sale. Next, lawmakers have 30 days to allow the deal to go through; promises from the State Department, Defense Department and the White House to sell weapons can be halted by Congress. According to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, Congress has to pass a bill “expressing its will on the sale” and be able to secure enough votes to beat a potential presidential veto in order to block arms sales.

    In addition, lawmakers remain “free to pass legislation to block or modify an arms sale at any time up to the point of delivery of the items involved.”

    On Monday, DSCA delivered notices to Congress of the Trump administration’s intended sales of radar systems. But the deal amounted to a miniscule fraction of the widely publicized $110 billion deal.

    There are currently three proposed sales to the Kingdom that have been sent to Congress, worth a total of $1.6 billion. A majority of that, $1 billion, is only for services, not high-tech weaponry or THAAD missile defense systems, contrary to media reports. 

    Protesters hold letters reading NO THAAD during a rally to oppose a plan to deploy an advanced U.S. missile defense system called Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, near U.S. Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, April 26, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Lee Jin-man
    Nature Disapproves: Environmental Check May Suspend THAAD Deployment in S Korea

    The DSCA announced on June 5 that the “sale” of $662 million worth of radar equipment to Riyadh is a "notice of a potential sale required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded."

    On June 2, DSCA delivered a notification to Congress of a proposed $750 million sale of services to the Royal Saudi Air Force. But that doesn't include any weapons or missiles. Instead, the blanket order training program ordered by Riyadh "includes, but is not limited to, flight training, professional military education, specialized training, mobile training teams, and English language training," according to DSCA. 

    The only other recent item included on DCSA's list of Major Arms Sales is from May 23, when a blanket order training program for Saudi Arabia's navy. The estimated value of the deal is $250 million.

    Related:

    Campaigners Slam Trump Over Plans to Pull Out of UN Human Rights Body
    Trump's Paris Accords Pullout Shows US Retreating Into 'Anti-Science Fixation'
    How Obama’s State Department Sabotaged Trump Efforts to Calm US-Russia Relations
    Kremlin Reveals What Putin Meant by Saying Trump 'Was Exaggerating'
    'Not at All': White House Denies Trump Slammed London Mayor Over Religious Issue
    Tags:
    fake news, Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), Raytheon, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, United States, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Solovetsky Islands: Sacred Places in the White Sea
    Solovetsky Islands: Sacred Places in the White Sea
    Arab League Ambush
    Saudi-Led Ambush
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok