Yemenis Will Run Out of Food in Four Months Amid Worsening Humanitarian Crisis

Talking about the activities of the ICRC in Yemen Barth reminded that the organization's employees had been repeatedly assaulted in the country. He called on the sides to the conflict to respect the neutrality of humanitarian organizations and ensure humanitarian workers have access to the country's ports.
Yemen has been suffering from a brutal conflict between the government and the Houthi movement backed by army units loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh since 2014. In March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries started carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at the request of governmental forces.
According to last week's bulletin of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, almost 19 million people are acutely affected and need some form of immediate humanitarian assistance as a result of the violent conflict in Yemen. Apart from that, over $2.1 billion is needed to provide life-saving assistance to 12 million Yemenis in 2017 as the 2017 Yemen Response Plan was only 14.4 percent funded.
