Register
19:18 GMT +317 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Yemeni children walk amidst the rubble of a house in Yemen's Huthi rebel-held capital Sanaa on August 11, 2016.

    Yemenis Will Run Out of Food in Four Months Amid Worsening Humanitarian Crisis

    © AFP 2017/ Mohammed Huwais
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 46 0 0

    There will be enough food for the population in Yemen only in the coming four months if the solution to the worsening military conflict in the country is not found, Magne Barth, the head of the Delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Moscow, said Monday.

    The starving people of Yemen.
    © REUTERS/ Khaled Abdullah
    Starving Children in Yemen Risk Ending Up as Terrorists
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Barth, the purchasing power of the population is falling, the prices of the main goods have significantly increased and the population is running out of food. It will be enough only for four months, if the quick solution for the problem is not found, Barth said at a press conference in Moscow.

    Talking about the activities of the ICRC in Yemen Barth reminded that the organization's employees had been repeatedly assaulted in the country. He called on the sides to the conflict to respect the neutrality of humanitarian organizations and ensure humanitarian workers have access to the country's ports.

    Yemen has been suffering from a brutal conflict between the government and the Houthi movement backed by army units loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh since 2014. In March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries started carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at the request of governmental forces.

    The 1,000-year-old Bab Al-Yemen (the Gate of Yemen) at the centre of the old town of Sanaa
    © Wikipedia/ Jialiang Gao
    Untold Story of Saudi-Led Coalition's War on Yemeni Historical Heritage
    Apart from this, the peace talks between the parties failed in August after the Houthis refused to support a road map proposed by UN Special Envoy for Yemen Ismail Ahmed that involves the rebels laying down arms and the formation of a unity government.

    According to last week's bulletin of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, almost 19 million people are acutely affected and need some form of immediate humanitarian assistance as a result of the violent conflict in Yemen. Apart from that, over $2.1 billion is needed to provide life-saving assistance to 12 million Yemenis in 2017 as the 2017 Yemen Response Plan was only 14.4 percent funded.

    Related:

    'Breaking Point': UN Starts Emergency Operation in Yemen to Feed Up to 9Mln
    World Has to See 'What US is Doing to Aid and Abet Crimes in Yemen'
    Saudi Arabia Believes Yemeni Crisis Has No Military Solution - Russian Lawmaker
    Blast Kills Saudi Arabian Patrol Guard at Yemeni Border - Reports
    Tags:
    humanitarian crisis, Red Cross, Magne Barth, Yemen
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Easter service at Christ the Savior Cathedral
    Easter Celebration in Russia and Around the World
    Vested Interest
    Vested Interest
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok