Thousands of Pyongyang Propaganda Leaflets Found Near Seoul

Some 6,000 leaflets, carefully printed with lettering that glorifies the person and policies of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, were confiscated on Tuesday, according to Yonhap News.

In a similar discovery, about 150 leaflets decrying the recently ended Key Resolve joint military drills between South Korea and the United States were found in the same region. No other details about the seizure were made available.

Seoul-based military experts were given the materials by local police for further examination.

The annual Key Resolve drills, in cooperation with the concurrent and ongoing Foal Eagle military exercises, have been lambasted by Pyongyang as preparations for invading North Korea and incipient acts of war.