Register
11:32 GMT +329 January 2017
Live
    Search
    CSCL Globe

    Free Trade Leader: China Poised to 'Fill the Vacuum' After US Kills Off TPP

    © Wikipedia/ Keith Skipper
    World
    Get short URL
    221252

    The US withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal is an opportunity for China to fill the gap, and even pursue a free trade agreement with Mexico, Lourdes Casanova, Academic Director of the Emerging Markets Institute at Cornell University told Radio Sputnik.

    On January 23, Donald Trump signed an executive order fulfilling his campaign promise to stop the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal.

    Although it was uncertain whether the deal would have been ratified by the US Congress, Trump's move has finally killed off the controversial deal, which had 12 signatories and proposed to create the world's largest free trade area, accounting for roughly 40 percent of global GDP. 

    TTP was strongly supported by former US President Barack Obama, who saw the free trade deal as a crucial part of his "pivot to Asia" foreign policy. 

    However, the deal was the subject of protests in the US and other countries such as New Zealand, as people feared that reducing trade barriers would have a negative effect on jobs in developed countries, and that regulatory changes would leave public institutions vulnerable to legal action from multinational corporations and intensify the commercialization of public services such as healthcare.

    China was not involved in the TPP negotiations, but other signatories have said they would like to continue the project in another form, with the inclusion of China.

    A wallet
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Sergeev
    US Q4 GDP Expansion Brakes Due to Dismal Foreign Trade, Structural Weakness
    On Tuesday, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said he had held discussions with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong about the possibility of continuing without the US, but with China.

    "There is also the opportunity for the TPP to proceed without the United States," Turnbull told reporters in Canberra.

    "Certainly there is the potential for China to join the TPP," he added.

    Lourdes Casanova, Academic Director of the Emerging Markets Institute at Cornell University, told Radio Sputnik that China is ready to assume a leadership role in support of global free trade, in the absence of the US.

    "China is going to try to fill the vacuum that the US is leaving on the one hand, and on the second hand it will try to enlarge the APEC with 21 members," Casanova said.

    Delegates show their opposition to the Trans-Pacific Parternership Agreement (TPP) during Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 25, 2016.
    © AFP 2016/ Nicholas Kamm
    Enter the Dragon: China Could Consider Joining TPP, Albeit With Conditions
    In November, Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Lima, where he promoted the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), an alternative to the TPP which is currently being negotiated by 16 states in East Asia and Australasia.

    "China will not shut its door to the outside world but open [them wider]," Xi told APEC delegates.

    President Xi also defended free trade in a speech to the Davos World Economic Forum last week, and outlined plans to expand the RCEP.

    "We will advance the building of the Free Trade Area of the Asia Pacific and negotiations of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership to form a global network of free trade arrangements. China stands for concluding open, transparent and win-win regional free trade arrangements and opposes forming exclusive groups that are fragmented in nature," the Chinese President said.

    Casanova said that Japan has been particularly hard hit by the collapse of the TPP.

    "Japan has a historical rivalry with China, so for Japan the TPP was very important and it feels it has been left alone. At the same time, let's not forget that China is already the most important trade partner for Japan, they already have a very close relationship in terms of trade, even if the rhetoric between them is aggressive at times." 

    Chinese President Xi Jinping
    © AP Photo/ Ahmed Omar
    US Exit From TPP May Bring Latin America Closer to China
    In the past, Mexico has seen China as an economic rival for the US import market. However, Casanova said a closer relationship between Mexico and China could be one consequence of Trump's decision to renegotiate the NAFTA trade deal, because Mexico is entering the negotiations from a weaker position than the US or Canada.

    "Mexico of course is the weakest link of NAFTA, although for Mexico the US was the most important trade partner; as much as 80 percent of Mexican exports go to the US, so Mexico is left in a bit of a weak position."

    "What is Mexico going to do? One thing, of course, is getting closer to China. (Although) Mexico was one of the last countries to approve the entry of China to the WTO because they saw the threat to Mexican exports of China's exports to the US. So from Latin America, Mexico was the country that probably had the most controversial stance against China. So, it would be a little bit odd if Mexico takes China's side."

    "But, already they have started saying that if Mexico doesn't trade with its neighbor (the US) after the renegotiation of NAFTA, which would be the logical thing one way or the other, Mexico may turn to China," Casanova said.

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Say Hello to China's ICBMs
    Russia, China Pose Growing Threat to US Satellites - Strategic Command Chief
    Trump Risks Handing Over Asian Economic Leadership to China - OBA Chief
    Trump on Trade: Tear Up TPP, Renegotiate NAFTA
    Tags:
    Asia-Pacific free trade zone, Free Trade Agreement, free trade, Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), 2016 APEC summit in Peru, Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), China, Japan, United States, Mexico
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      K.T
      start accepting the refugees also dear CHINA
    • Reply
      enrique_costas
      China is too much protectionist already. They have a $ 300 bn. trade surplus. So, if they want to fill the gap of the U.S., China will have to open its market much more to other countries.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Meet Russia's Cutting-Edge MiG-35 Multirole Fighter at Its Finest
    Russia Unveils Its Cutting-Edge MiG-35 Multirole Fighter
    War Games
    War Games
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok