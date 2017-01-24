Register
17:47 GMT +324 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Ruling coalition lawmakers stand to approve the passage of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) free trade deal in the lower house of the parliament in Tokyo on November 10, 2016

    Japan Rejects Australian Proposal to Push Ahead With TPP Without US

    © AFP 2016/ JIJI PRESS
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 7533

    Japan is not considering Australia's proposal of revising the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) free trade agreement, and regards it as futile without the United States' participation, Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Koichi Hagiuda said on Tuesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Monday, US President Donald Trump signed an order withdrawing the United States from the TTP free trade agreement, fulfilling his campaign promises. Following the announcement, Australia has been seeking to reformulate the deal, possibly offering China the opportunity to join the partnership.

    US President Donald Trump (C) waits at his desk before signing confirmations for James Mattis as US Secretary of Defense and John Kelly as US Secretary of Homeland Security, as Vice President Mike Pence (L) and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (R) look on, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, January 20, 2017
    © AFP 2016/ JIM WATSON
    After TPP Trump Will Broker New Trade Deals That Favor US Giants - Campaigners

    "Without the US, the TPP pact is meaningless as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has clearly said… The fundamental balance of interests is lost without the US," Hagiuda told reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office, as quoted by the Japan Times newspaper.

    Demonstrators protest against CETA outside the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, October 20, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir
    EU Parliament Trade Committee Approves CETA Deal With Canada Amid Uncertainty Over TTIP

    Hagiuda added that, for now, Japan was "not thinking about an action with 11 countries" to push for a TPP without the United States, adding that Tokyo will continue to urge Washington to rejoin the partnership.

    The TPP seeks to remove barriers to trade among its 12 signatories, which together account for 40 percent of the world's economy: Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, the United States and Vietnam.

    For the TPP to take effect, at least six countries that account for 85 percent or more of the combined gross domestic product (GDP) of the 12 members should ratify the pact. This means, that at present, the agreement cannot come into force, as the United States accounts for about 60 percent of the GDP of the member countries. A renegotiation will be required if a new country is invited into the partnership.

    Japan has the second largest economy among the 12 countries, accounting for 17.7 percent of total GDP.

    Related:

    China Voices Readiness to Lead World in Free Trade After US' Pullout From TPP
    Australian Government Puzzled by US Pullout From TPP Trade Deal, Mulls 'Plan B'
    Will TPP End Up Dead Without the US?
    Japan Believes Can Persuade US to Keep TPP - Chief Cabinet Secretary
    Tillerson Says He Does Not Oppose TPP Free Trade Agreement
    US Welcomes Japan’s Endorsement of TPP
    Tags:
    Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), Donald Trump, Australia, Japan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Aleppo in Ruins: Destroyed Monuments of Ravaged City
    Aleppo in Ruins: Destroyed Monuments of Ravaged City
    The 404
    Error 404
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok