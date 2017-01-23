Register
23 January 2017
    Delegates show their opposition to the Trans-Pacific Parternership Agreement (TPP) during Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 25, 2016.

    Trump Signs Executive Order on US Withdrawal From TPP Trade Deal

    
    4921220

    US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on the country's withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal.

    "We got to sign three memorandums today. Right now, to withdraw the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership," White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus announced on Monday presenting Trump with the order to be signed.

    A demonstrator holds a fan with No! TPP in a protest against the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal at a sit-in demonstration in front of the parliament building in Tokyo
    
    Trump to Send China ‘Huge Gift’ by Withdrawing From TPP
    On Friday, the White House released a trade plan saying that the United States would withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) free trade agreement.

    "Everyone knows what that means, we have been talking about this for a long time," Trump noted while signing the order. "Great thing for the American worker, what we just did."

    A demonstrator holds a fan with No! TPP in a protest against the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal at a sit-in demonstration in front of the parliament building in Tokyo
    
    Australian Government Puzzled by US Pullout From TPP Trade Deal, Mulls 'Plan B'
    During his presidential campaign, Trump often criticized the TPP agreement and called it a "terrible deal," which is harmful for US workers. He has vowed to withdraw the United States from the deal within the first 100 days of his presidency and impose tariffs on products from China.

    The TPP free trade deal, covering 40 percent of the global economy, was signed last February by Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, Vietnam, and the United States.

    China has been promoting a rival free trade pact in the Asia-Pacific region, the so-called Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific pact (FTAAP).

    Tags:
    trade deal, NAFTA, Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), Donald Trump, United States
      Gentle Eagle
      Donald Trump!!!
      Donald Trump!!!
      Donald Trump!!!
      marcanhalt
      Can't you just get the image of Obama beginning to buy heavier curtains, cancelling his subscription to the Washington and New York Posts, eating in the kitchen more, because it is at the back of the house, and, generally, receding out of view, out of touch, our of mind? He is where he belonged 8 years ago.
      ivanwa88
      Alex the joker on FB man see your psych and change your meds who exactly is he going to ring? and do these Russian bombers fly over your place and flash lights at you oh boy! time out is called for back to the ward lad.
