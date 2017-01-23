Trump Signs Executive Order on US Withdrawal From TPP Trade Deal

"We got to sign three memorandums today. Right now, to withdraw the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership," White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus announced on Monday presenting Trump with the order to be signed.
"Everyone knows what that means, we have been talking about this for a long time," Trump noted while signing the order. "Great thing for the American worker, what we just did."
The TPP free trade deal, covering 40 percent of the global economy, was signed last February by Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, Vietnam, and the United States.
China has been promoting a rival free trade pact in the Asia-Pacific region, the so-called Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific pact (FTAAP).
