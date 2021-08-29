Kanye West Finally Drops 'Donda' and Fans Hail Long-Awaited Album as 'Masterpiece'

Over the past few weeks, the rapper has held a number of "Donda" listening events, every time putting on a spectacular show – he's set himself on fire, had a mock wedding (ostensibly with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian), and even brought scandal-plagued Marilyn Manson and DaBaby on stage.

"Donda" is finally here after Kanye West dropped the much-anticipated album, named after his late mother, on Sunday.

Following several listening parties, the album is now available on streaming services. It features 26 tracks and is nearly two hours long. Big names including Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, Travis Scott, the Weeknd, Pusha-T, and Young Thug, among others, all feature.

Many die-hard fans are heaping praise on "Donda," calling it "a masterpiece," "gasoline," and Kanye's best album to date.

Say what you want about Kanye but I needed #DONDA — RJ Sylne (@RomelSylneJr) August 29, 2021

Bro, Donda so good. Y'all need to listen before Kanye changes his mind pic.twitter.com/vNBQDUOYbh — Anarcho Otaku 🏴Ⓐ ⚤ (@Buscemi_Is_Life) August 29, 2021

Kanye West is the greatest artist of all time in any medium #DONDA #DONDADroppedToday pic.twitter.com/PnaHwAhE2a — RIYAN | YZY SZN (@RIYEEZUS) August 29, 2021

kanye thank you so much for donda it’s a masterpiece — one of a kind 🤠 (@EliTh3G0D) August 29, 2021

I’m not embarrassed to say that when Jay z said “Donda, I’m with your baby” I literally started to cry really tears. I could write a best selling novel on Kanye and his mom, I am in DEEPPPPP — Sarah Fenton (@sarahfenton1) August 29, 2021

Donda is Kanye’s second best album after mbdtf — freak Stomper donda (@iPunchOmar) August 29, 2021

In my opinion (not that anyone cares) #Donda is defintely Ye’s best album that he’s recently released. I personally think St.Pablo has some bangers but Donda is more cohesive and experimental. However nothing will ever top MBDTF. That was peak Kanye. — 🌙 (@sailort_8) August 29, 2021

Crazy Kanye the best Kanye. This #Donda is gasoline! — Geno (@itsGenoMane) August 29, 2021

However, some are disappointed with Kanye's latest work; one listener said it made his ears "drip with blood":

Just finished listening to DONDA, currently lost for words man, crying real tears bro, this is quite possibly the worst album I have ever heard. My ears are literally dripping with blood, currently on my way to the emergency room. Thanks Kanye West — 🪐🌑🌎💥✨ (@Gamer21690) August 29, 2021

The record follows a number of high-profile listening sessions in Chicago and Atlanta, where the rapper pulled a flurry of publicity stunts to fuel interest for the album.

One such incident saw him emerge from a replica of his house while the word Donda was repeated on speakers, as black and white photos of his mother were beamed onto a giant screen.

Kanye, however, wasn't alone: at one point he stood on the porch of the replica home together with Marilyn Manson, who is facing multiple accusations of sexual abuse, and rapper DaBaby, who recently came under fire for his comments about gay men and HIV-positive people.

​In a blazingly weird stunt, Kanye also set himself on fire...

​...before staging a "mock wedding" with his estranged wife Kim.

Kanye really set himself on fire and then got married within the span of 5 minutes 😭😭 #DONDA pic.twitter.com/q3QfbtOtd8 — shai (@PlayoffShai) August 27, 2021

​Kanye named the album after his beloved mother Donda, who died at the age of 58 in 2007 of "coronary artery disease and multiple post-operative factors due to or as a consequence of liposuction and mammoplasty."