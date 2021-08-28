Video: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Seen Leaving 'Donda' Listening Event Holding Hands

Following a highly-publicized listening event for the forthcoming album "Donda" which saw several dramatic postponements, Kanye West was spotted walking alongside his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, holding her hand.
Apart from setting himself on fire and tickling the nerves of fans exhausted by waiting for the album to drop, West also had his ex-wife appear during the show in a long white gown.
In a video shared online, West is seen escorting Kardashian after the performance, her face covered with the gown.
Another video of @KanyeWest and @KimKardashian leaving the #DONDA event in Chicago tonight (8.26.21) pic.twitter.com/aVJqkemxJk— Photos Of Kanye West (@PhotosOfKanye) August 27, 2021
“They’ve always supported each other’s endeavors and have always collaborated and will continue to do so,” a source close to the pair told Page Six. “Kim was happy to do it and will always support Kanye.”
Earlier in the week, reports said that Kardashian did not plan to drop "West" from her surname despite divorcing the husband, “because West is the kids’ last name.”
Kardashian moved to divorce West in February, citing his mental health issues. Neither of the two has announced entering into another relationship, although West was spotted several with model Irina Shayk in July.
