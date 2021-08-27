Kanye West Sets Himself on Fire During Donda Show in Chicago - Video

At the end of the show, Kanye came out to the audience, engulfed in flames. Even though the rapper was completely ablaze, Kanye calmly walked, covered in protective gear, after which a girl in a wedding dress approached him, who looked liked West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
— 𝗬𝗘 𝗦𝗘𝗘 𝗚𝗛𝗢𝗦𝗧𝗦 (@YESEEGHOSTS) August 27, 2021
Some fans are not sure yet if he performed the stunt on his own.
The release of the artist's new album has been postponed several times.
Earlier it was revealed that West filed documents to officially shorten his name to his longtime nickname Ye. "Ye" wass the title of the musician's eighth solo album, released in 2018.
