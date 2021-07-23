Netizens Wild After Kanye West Premieres His New Album….And Doesn't Release it on Streaming Services

The musician's tenth brainchild "Donda", named after his late mother, was scheduled for release last summer, but was postponed due to West's presidential campaign. The album features numerous collaborations, including with stars like Travis Scott and Jay-Z.

Kanye West has debuted his new album at the Mercedez-Benz stadium in Atlanta Georgia, which was packed to the gills. The 44-year-old appeared at the listening party in a stylish red outfit, which reports say was part of collaboration between his company Yeezy and the GAP. The musician was also wearing a semi-sheer mask.

​As mentioned earlier, the album is titled after his late mother, who died in 2007 of coronary artery disease. Donda West's voice is featured on several tracks, including the song "Love Unconditionally" in which Kanye touches upon his past marriage with reality TV star Kim Kardashian. The musician fell on his knees when the song began.

​Incidentally, Kardashian was present at the event with two of their four children. The 40-year-old wore a matching red outfit. Other celebrities in attendance were basketball superstar Shaquille O'Neal, singer CeeLo, rappers A$AP Ferg, and Jadakiss.

CLT Music 🎵: 🚨 Kanye West unveils new song ft Jay-Z at the #DONDA listening event last night 🚨 Is THE THRONE back?! pic.twitter.com/p8OLCDyh5Z — CultMag (@cultmaguk) July 23, 2021

​The event was broadcast via livestream on Apple Music, with reports saying it was viewed by tens of thousands of people across the world. Judging by their reactions on social media listeners were left ecstatic.

Me after watching the DONDA listening party live @kanyewest pic.twitter.com/sCjVqaFr03 — Rea (@issreaaa) July 23, 2021

Full Stadium 🏟 Just For An Album Listening 🎧 ? @kanyewest The Real Goat 🐐 pic.twitter.com/VKXgGTiBOZ — VERY GOOD BAD GUY🇬🇭 (@CAPTAINPLANETGH) July 23, 2021

​West's red outfit prompted a flurry of comments.

KANYE LOOKS LIKE A RED PLASTIC BAG pic.twitter.com/bxtObd0ewu — 𝖄𝖚𝖓𝖌 𝕬𝖘𝖍𝖑𝖊𝖞 𖤐 (@ahsanitiz) July 23, 2021

​Many users were excited to learn that West has again teamed up with another rap star Jay-Z.

People getting out of the isolation after hearing Jay Z and Kanye West collabo again pic.twitter.com/dH81Yl2cfA — Tshikani Skhokho Nyambi (@SkhokhoNyambi) July 23, 2021

​One has to acknowledge West's PR skills. After getting everyone hyped up about his new album…he didn't release it. Yes, you read it correctly, at the moment of writing "Donda" is not available on any streaming services. This fact made many fans go wild.

Me waking up at 5 am and typing Kanye West on Spotify. pic.twitter.com/xXO30TdLe1 — Gordon 69 (@Ayigbe009) July 23, 2021

Kanye I think you forgot to drop your album sincerely the whole world @kanyewest



pic.twitter.com/A9E3YruiGq — memory lane (@bitchit999) July 23, 2021

​Some even threatened the artist…

​Seasoned listeners said they were not surprised by Kanye's move.