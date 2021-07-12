From Festive Italian Boobs to English Hooligans Going Mad: Fans Meet Results of Euro 2020 Final

Rita Ora’s nude body slightly covered in an England shirt didn’t help the English team prevail in the Euro 2020 final despite an opening goal from Luke Shaw just two minutes into the game. Italy’s Leonardo Bonucci response and a successful series of penalties left England devastated: the championship came to Rome, not home as the Three Lions expected.
It’s. Coming. Home. 🏴 pic.twitter.com/AFEhQD0z7u— Rita Ora 💥 (@RitaOra) July 11, 2021
Italy’s fans soon took to the streets to celebrate their second European trophy - the team last won the Euro championship in 1968. Fireworks, flags and naked boobs were seen flying around (well, not literally of course) as fans took the festivities to the next level.
Champions League win. EURO 2020 win. Jorginho Frello, ladies & gents 🎩 pic.twitter.com/Gd4OXk2FV2— Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) July 12, 2021
#EURO2020 Sorrento Italia celebrates Italy's wim !!! pic.twitter.com/B1e1UpFSRT— angelo f fabi (@fabs13ups) July 11, 2021
FIREWORKS FOR EVERYONE I LOVE YOU ALL pic.twitter.com/UKNUFvXvB7— iøl ⊬ EUROS WINNERS🇮🇹 | 419 (@chlorinesworld) July 11, 2021
Azzurri’s win was cheered not only in Italy, as fans of the team went wild in the United States, Canada, Scotland and other parts of the world that have a big Italian diaspora.
The North End, Boston. Forza Azzurri 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/XkW9vTgMqQ— Big Bob (@BigBobWins) July 11, 2021
Toronto celebrates Italy's victory on St Clair Avenue. pic.twitter.com/l98Rlrbm5Q— BittenEaredCat (@BittenEaredCat) July 12, 2021
Boston’s North End celebrating Italy’s #Euro2020 win!! pic.twitter.com/uUkgmk1JQB— Emily Devlin (@emrodev) July 11, 2021
July 11, 2021
Montrealers celebrate Italy’s 3-2 shootout win over England. #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/Pw3KwQVUtd— Chris Reynolds (@ChrisAReynolds) July 12, 2021
It goes without saying the mood was rather different in London.
English fans broke codes of civilized behaviour already prior to the game as many of them attempted to break into Wembley stadium without tickets, while clashing with stewards and other football spectators.
As the match ended, the Three Lions’ loss was met by fans with agonizing frustration as English hooligans went into a punch-throwing spree. Clips circulating on social media suggest that the biggest blow from them fell upon the shoulders of happy Italian fans, but it’s difficult to say with certainty who were the main victims of the madness that occurred on English streets.
Hooligans, ingleses descargan su rabia pegando a aficionados italianos después de que Inglaterra perdiese la Eurocopa.— Moises Lopez (@chapoisat) July 12, 2021
🇬🇧Hooligans, English unleash their rage by hitting Italian fans after England lost the European Championship. pic.twitter.com/PaWdApyKzb
Why no English media talking about how Italian fans got attacked by English hooligans?? #Euro2020Final #racism Chelsea Rashford Saka Sancho EmersonJorginho pic.twitter.com/aVr2RNvWO0— Děja Vů🇰🇪🇮🇪 (@Am_DeJa_Vu) July 12, 2021
Todays scene in #London and at Wembleypic.twitter.com/QltBltlM4q— Adam Cohen (@AdamCohen9) July 12, 2021
London - Englischer Frust! pic.twitter.com/dGCcvnpQWu— ✖️ ɢᴇɢᴇɴ ᴅᴇɴ ꜱᴛʀᴏᴍ. ✖️ (@2coffeelater) July 12, 2021
It was face of Prince William’s son Prince George, who first happily cried over England’s first goal alongside mother and dad at Wembley, that summarised it all pretty well at the end of the match.
Loved Prince George’s reaction to the goal, with hugs for mum and joy with dad, it melted my heart a little and to seePrince William lost in a moment and be like the rest of the nation #england maybe next time pic.twitter.com/hPY1wy7AhM— Rose ✨🌹 (@teamleonie2018) July 11, 2021
Starting a fundraiser for this wee lad, crying after the England loss, don’t know who it is but we’ll do the right thing xx pic.twitter.com/VjQlXvwxie— Callum O'Dwyer (@callumjodwyer) July 11, 2021
Congrats Italy, Arrividerci England!
