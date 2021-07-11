Watch: Devastated Three Lions Fans Leave Wembley Stadium as Italians Celebrate Their Victory

According to the projections, the Three Lions were bound to prevail over the Italian national team, with England's fans being sure of their certain victory. However, social media posts seem to indicate that outside England, fans mostly were in favor of the Azzurri.

Devastated England fans were seen leaving Wembley Stadium, where Italy beat England 3:2 on penalties on Sunday night, following the 1:1 draw after extra time.

It is the second European title for the Italian Azzuri. The first time the Italian national team won the continental title was in 1968.

Photos and footage taken by Sputnik correspondents show English fans down in the dumps as they roam London's streets, full of empty bottles and garbage left by the most aggressive supporters of the Three Lions prior to the Sunday clash. These pictures dramatically contradict with earlier videos of English fans, where they smashed Wembley's gates to get to the pitch for free, booed Italian players and even beat other fans, scaring other spectators.

Meanwhile, Italians were seen celebrating in central Rome, singing songs, dancing and waving national flags.

Piazza Navona in Rome is going crazy after Italy’s victory! #Euro2020Final pic.twitter.com/X1ah2yfLPd — Colm Flynn (@ColmFlynn1) July 11, 2021

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Sergio Bogazzi (@techdoer)

Following the results, Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who saved two attempts in the penalty shootout, was declared Player of the Tournament at the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship.

In the first minutes after the final penalty, the English fans were outraged, then they began to hug and console each other. Soon, however, their sorrow was replaced by anger as the fans reportedly set off torches and overturned dumpsters. Others were not able to go home as at least three stations in central London, Piccadilly Circus, Leicester Square and Covent Garden were closed.

What's ironic about today's match is that England fans were almost 100 percent sure their team would beat Italy, with the most devoted ones even getting tattoes that read 'England Euro 2020 winners' days before the anticipated match was held.

In response to the Brits who touted the motto 'It's coming home', Italians playfully transformed it into 'It's coming ROME'.

English fans: boo at every opponent and their athems, blend keeper with a laser, destroy London



Italian fans: #EURO2020 #ITAENG pic.twitter.com/IMrEzy3O4R — Dominique (@dmnqhbr) July 11, 2021

There have been no serious disturbances in the center of London so far, the police are out on duty in the streets.