Register
05:42 GMT10 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    England's coach Gareth Southgate celebrates after winning the UEFA EURO 2020 semi-final football match between England and Denmark at Wembley Stadium in London on July 7, 2021.

    Gareth Southgate Urges England Fans to be Proud of ‘An Island Our Size' Ahead of Euro 2020 Final

    © AFP 2021 / FRANK AUGSTEIN
    Sport
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0a/1083353502_0:0:2890:1627_1200x675_80_0_0_57210bcf36c9e8b083eae2157574cb82.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202107101083353392-gareth-southgate-urges-england-fans-to-be-proud-of-an-island-our-size-ahead-of-euro-2020-final/

    England and Italy are set to face off in the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley Stadium on 11 July at 8 p.m. (1900 GMT). After Wednesday's semi-final win over Denmark, this will be England's first-ever appearance in a Euro final and their first in the final of a major tournament since claiming the 1966 World Cup.

    Ahead of England’s Euro 2020 final against Italy, manager Gareth Southgate has channelled the island nation’s wartime spirit, urging supporters to be proud of the UK’s achievements off and on the pitch, in an interview for The Telegraph.

    Southgate advised fans that it was time to stop "looking at the negatives of our own country", adding that England had a habit of underestimating itself.

    "We have got so much to be proud of… For an island our size, we've got an incredible influence on the world and we've got to keep that in a positive way."

    The manager of the England national football team, whose grandfather served in the Royal Marines during the Second World War, believed that memories of WWII and the “Blitz spirit” had played a part in the Three Lions’ 2-0 defeat of Germany at Wembley earlier in the tournament, to book their place in the quarter-finals.

    Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Round of 16 - England v Germany - London, Britain - June 29, 2021. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts. Picture taken June 29, 2021. No. 10 Downing St/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
    © REUTERS / 10 DOWNING ST
    Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Round of 16 - England v Germany - London, Britain - June 29, 2021. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts. Picture taken June 29, 2021. No. 10 Downing St/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

    Team England are nicknamed Three Lions because of the badge on the shirts worn by the players, in a nod to the Football Association’s logo.

    "People have tried to invade us and we've had the courage to hold that back. You can't hide that energy in the stadium against Germany was because of that. I never mentioned that to the players, but I know that's part of what the story was," said the former midfielder.

    Southgate also stressed that his team symbolised the "values" of what it was to be English, such as tolerance, inclusion, decency and respect.

    Police detain a man near Trafalgar Square during celebrations after England won the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal match between England and Denmark played at Wembley Stadium in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    London Police Arrest 20 as Fans Celebrate England's Euro Semifinal Win Over Denmark - Photos, Video
    He also emphasised the importance of Sunday's historic final for his nation as it emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

    "I think these are historic things that we can be proud of. It's a wonderful privilege to be able to make a difference," he told the outlet.

    Touching upon the issues of tolerance and team England’s “taking the knee” to show their anti-racist stance in support of “Black lives Matter”, Southgate acknowledged he had encouraged his players to do so.

    "That inclusivity is really important for us because I think that is what modern England is," said the manager, who at the UEFA Euro 2020 has become the first England manager to reach the finals of a European Championship or any major tournament final since 1966, when the country’s team won the FIFA World Cup.

    Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Fans gather for England v Denmark - Piccadilly Circus, London, Britain - July 7, 2021 England fans celebrate after the match
    © REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
    Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Fans gather for England v Denmark - Piccadilly Circus, London, Britain - July 7, 2021 England fans celebrate after the match

    Gareth Southgate had kudos for players like Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, who was awarded an MBE for his work tackling child poverty in the pandemic.

    Hailing them as "exceptional examples of players setting a really good example for young kids", he said:

    "It's important that their parents, when they are talking to those kids, can say: 'We are quite happy for you to be a Raheem [Sterling], a Marcus [Rashford], a Kalvin Phillips, or whoever they might be because they stand for the right things off the pitch as well as on it'."
    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    People walk past a restaurant displaying Italy and England flags, in London, Britain, July 9, 2021.

    The England squad will have 60,000 fans at Wembley on Sunday supporting them as they face Italy, which is in its 10th major final and has never lost against England at a major tournament.

    Related:

    Gareth Southgate and Andriy Shevchenko Hold Post-Match Presser After England-Ukraine Quarter-Final
    How Much Will UEFA Pay the Euro 2020 Champions?
    BoJo Says Declaring Post-Euro Final Holiday is ‘Temping Fate’ After Petition Hits 100K Mark
    Gareth Southgate Warns England Ahead of Their Euro 2020 Semifinal Against Denmark
    Tags:
    euro, Gareth Southgate
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    French star Sophie Marceau at the red carpet to present her latest movie, 'Everything Went Fine',
    'Everything Went Fine' Premiere: Film Stars and Celebrities Hit Red Carpet at Cannes 2021
    Moving on Out
    Moving on Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse