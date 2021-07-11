England's Pride? Watch Fans Go Nuts, Beat Random People Ahead of Euro 2020 Final

This is not the first time English football fans have been overemotional either prior to or after a match. Netizens and sports commentators, who dubbed them "disgusting" and "morons", said they do not deserve to be called "fans".

Football is probably too important for some people, as English fans were seen storming the gates at Wembley Stadium to get to the ground where England vs. Italy clash on Sunday.

Videos showing fans running and chanting aggressively have been circulating on social media. According to eyewitnesses, there could have been at least 100 people involved, who did not have tickets to watch the anticipated match.

We witnessed this and I stepped away just in time. If this is even crossing your mind, don’t. You don’t get far. Please don’t ruin it for everyone at Wembley. pic.twitter.com/CoNx4U4CHb — Michelle Owen (@MichelleOwen7) July 11, 2021

Morons. Doing their best to ruin what should be a proud night and a great occasion. Kid’s crying, Wembley temporarily shut down. Idiots, every last one of them. #ENG #ITA #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/YuJFWLmQ5Y — Steve Scott (@stevescott_itv) July 11, 2021

​Some seats were allegedly stolen by the "intruders", and they also made people around them feel unsafe.

Steady flow of ticketless fans were still rushing into stands when the opener was scored. Aisles so full, stairs blocked and the disabled area in front of the press box is packed. Paying supporters pleading with helpless stewards to get them out. Kids scared, seats stolen. Unsafe — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) July 11, 2021

According to British media, Wembley was temporarily shut down due to the chaos. Sky New Sports quoted a spokesman for Wembley as saying, "We are dealing with an incident that occurred at the outer security perimeter area of the stadium, with support from police".

Meanwhile, another disturbing scene was captured on camera presumably at the same location. The video shared on Twitter shows football fans beating a random man, with no clear reason for the altercation. What's worse, a child was reportedly hit by the same fans, but it is not clear from the footage.

Unbelievable footage of violence in Wembley tonight. A literal child gets punched by a full grown man and an Asian man is kicked repeatedly in the head by several people. Disgusting behaviour. pic.twitter.com/NLtvjgF8Fe — Kyle Glen (@KyleJGlen) July 11, 2021

​Netizens posted disapproving comments, adding that this is happening on the day when England is supposed to show pride and unity (and at least, some dignity so as not to boo whenever Italian players get the ball).

London has gone mad before the #EURO2020 final 😳 pic.twitter.com/IcFv3dJMuk — Goal India (@Goal_India) July 11, 2021

Watching the footie (obvs) this evening, as a family plus 2 friends, and we are all frankly embarrassed by the #Wembley fans on the #ENG side constantly booing and whining whenever #ITA simply have the ball. Can we all just play, pls? #Euro2020Final #EURO2020 — Sophia (@copaceticsoph) July 11, 2021

​Metropolitan Police tweeted that a "large crowd" has gathered at Trafalgar Square, urging fans to turn back since no seats are available.

A large crowd of fans have gathered near to the fan zone in Trafalgar Square attempting to push in without tickets. There are no more tickets or seats available in the fan zone.



We're engaging with this crowd and telling them to disperse. — Metropolitan Police Events (@MetPoliceEvents) July 11, 2021

​It seems that whoever wins today, fans are going to flood the streets of London, with possible clashes between them and law enforcement.