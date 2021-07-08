London Police Arrest 20 as Fans Celebrate England's Euro Semifinal Win Over Denmark - Photos, Video

"Following the fantastic win by England, officers were out across London patrolling and engaging with people. There were large pockets of groups who gathered predominantly in central London, and officers remained with them", the police tweeted.
20 arrests have been made by officers for a number of offences including common assault, public order and assault on police.— Metropolitan Police Events (@MetPoliceEvents) July 8, 2021
English fans took to the streets of London late Wednesday after the national team beat Denmark at Wembley Stadium and reached the final of a major tournament for the first time in more than half a century.
A few scuffles broke out after the Football Fans moved across the road from West Street to the Beach side. Police quickly on scene and ones involved detained. . #Brighton #englandvdenmark #England pic.twitter.com/4uMH7omJQD— Sussex Incidents - Breaking News for Sussex (@SussexIncidents) July 8, 2021
England fans clash with riot police in Piccadilly Circus london after beating Denmark 2-1 in the Euro2020 semifinal - Police get fireworks,bottles and cones thrown at them pic.twitter.com/m3mrBnQ3Gu— Paul Brown 🇬🇧 Browns fan🏈 London News 🎥Vlogger (@PaulBrown_UK) July 8, 2021
England will face Italy in the final of the European Championship on Sunday at London's iconic stadium Wembley.
