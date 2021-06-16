'Goodbye, Captain': Real Madrid Fans Emotional on Twitter After Announcement of Ramos Quitting Team

Real Madrid revealed that Sergio Ramos, the club's captain since 2005, is set to deliver a press conference on Thursday in which he will formally leave the team - an announcement that stunned many football fans around the world.

The name of Spanish professional footballer, and soon-to-be ex-captain of Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos, made it to Twitter trends after it was announced that he would quit the team on Thursday, after 16 years at the helm.

Netizens immediately flocked to the threads to let it all out: some expressed disappointment in how Real Madrid treats its "legends", while some simply thanked Ramos for his tenure in the club.

Others were left guessing which club Ramos might choose after departing from Los Blancos.

Sergio Ramos leaves Real Madrid after 16 years.



End of an era. 💔 pic.twitter.com/Cbc7AMHSkR — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) June 16, 2021

Goodbye Capitan 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/QuGQkPEN5e — Los Blancos Live (@LosBlancos_Live) June 16, 2021

​Some rushed screenshot Ramos' Twitter profile, with the description still says that he is Real Madrid's captain.

I am keeping this screenshot while I still can that says Sergio Ramos is the captain of Real Madrid. When the times get tough, this will be an ode to the good old days ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2E5rKgluNq — Bluto *x* (@ohhmydogg) June 16, 2021

​Users compared how different captains of Los Blancos have left the club, saying that "something has to change".

Hierro - Raul - Casillas - Ramos.



Our last four club captains left the same way. Something has to change at this club. pic.twitter.com/JTgfNlz3WT — Divyu (@divyusachdev) June 16, 2021

Another legend of the club Leaving without a proper farewell. Sergio Ramos deserved a fully packed Santiago Bernabéu chanting his name for an hour. — RMZZ (@RMBlancoZz) June 16, 2021

​Some netizens speculated on reasons Ramos would leave the club, since neither Real Madrid, nor the iconic Spanish defender himself have clarified why he would quit the team.

I really don’t know the reason why Ramos is leaving but I have a feeling Messi has something to do with it. Messi has been humiliating Ramos day in and day out, now old man is fed up. — Kobby Founda🇬🇭 (@Founda_) June 16, 2021

​On Thursday, Ramos is scheduled to appear before the media at a press conference to formally announce his departure.