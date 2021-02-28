Register
28 February 2021
    Actress Amber Heard poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Aquaman' in central London, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018.

    'Greatest News!' Netizens Celebrate After Reports Say Amber Heard Fired From Aquaman 2

    © AP Photo / Invision / Joel C Ryan
    Viral
    by
    0 0 0
    Movie fans have been demanding that Warner Brothers remove Amber Heard from the Aquaman sequel ever since the leak of audio tapes in which she admitted to hitting her ex-husband Johnny Depp, whom she herself accused of domestic violence.

    Social media users were left ecstatic after reports emerged that Amber Heard had been fired from the sequel to Aquaman. According to Internet rumours, the actress left the project because she failed to comply with health clauses. Although neither Warner Brothers nor the actress has commented on the issue, netizens have already started celebrating Heard’s firing.

    ​Other users said that she got what she deserved.

    ​Some users said that they will even watch the sequel of the movie, which is expected to be released on 16 December 2022.

    ​Many netizens have started searching for Heard’s replacement.

    ​Some joked that Johnny Depp should get the role.

    ​Other users suggested that she was fired because the studio feared the movie would flop with her.

    ​Meanwhile, an online petition that was launched last year calling for her removal from the movie has now gathered almost two million signatures.

    The actress herself claimed that the online campaign to get her removed from Aquaman 2 had been paid for by her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

    For the past three years, Depp and Heard have been engaged in a messy court battle. It started after Heard filed for a divorce in 2016, citing domestic abuse. The pair reached a settlement that same year and said the marriage had been bound by love and that there was no intent to cause physical or emotional harm.

    However, three years later Depp sued Heard after she penned and op-ed in The Washington Post in which she spoke about being a victim of domestic abuse. Although Depp was not mentioned in the article, he nevertheless sued his ex, saying it was clear she meant him. The star of the Pirates of the Caribbean saga categorically denied the allegations and claimed Heard had herself been violent towards him.

    For a long time, it seemed the public was on Heard’s side; however, the more details emerged about their relationship, the more backlash the actress faced. The situation reached a boiling point after the Daily Mail obtained an audio file from the couple's therapy session, during which she admitted to hitting Depp.

    "I can't promise that it will all be perfect. I can't promise you I won't get physical again. God I f**king sometimes I get so mad I lose it. I can f**king promise you I will do everything to change. I promise you", Heard was recorded as saying.

    The court battle cost Johnny Depp a role in JK Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts saga. After he lost a libel case against the publishers of The Sun, whom he sued for a story where he was described as a wife beater, Warner Brothers asked him to resign from the role of Gellert Grindelwald.

    Tags:
    celebrities, movies, Johnny Depp, Amber Heard
