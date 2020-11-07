'My Grindelwald': Internet Stands For Johnny Depp, Denounces Warner Bros For Firing Actor

Earlier on Friday, Johnny Depp revealed on his Instagram that he had been asked by Warner Bros to step down from his role as the character Grindelwald in the "Fantastic Beasts" movie franchise and added that he would appeal a UK court decision to decline his libel action.

Following the news that Johnny Depp had been forced to exit the Fantastic Beasts franchise, no longer portraying the evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald, social media exploded in outrage, and flocked online to voice support for the actor.

Insisting that firing Depp was an unfair move by Warner Bros., netizens launched several trending hashtags such as #JusticeForJohnnyDepp, #JohnnyDeppIsMyGrindelwald and #JohnnyDeppIsInnocent.

Depp was asked to step down as Grindelwald after a UK court declined his defamation suit and refused to clear him of the "wife-beater" label that The Sun applied to him when alleging Depp's domestic abuse toward ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Many online expressed their anger.

Say it like it is: Johnny Depp was fired for being abused by a woman and daring to speak up against her. Warner Bros. fired the victim and empowered his abuser #JusticeForJohnnyDepp — mary (@johnnyhellodepp) November 6, 2020

Johnny Depp was yelled at, beaten, mutilated, tortured, falsely accused by his abuser of crimes commited against him, he lost jobs, almost lost his life & is fighting for his reputation against a system that glorifies female abusers like Amber Heard. NEVER FORGET, NEVER FORGIVE. — never forget, never forgive (@depphead_) November 6, 2020

​Some insisted that Hollywood should have sacked Heard from the "Aquaman" movie, slamming movie producers for being biased on issues of domestic abuse.

WarnerBros. knew of these 'allegations' prior to casting Johnny Depp, but still chose to cast him. Have they seen and listened to all the content of Amber Heard abusing Johnny? They should sack her from Aquaman to make their stance actually seem genuine, smh. pic.twitter.com/cfkdzJv7Pr — Shannon 🍂 (@shannonadelexo) November 6, 2020

Hollywood doesn't care for survivors of domestic violence #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser pic.twitter.com/erhBYCPe6b — Support Johnny Depp (@MyGrindelwald) November 6, 2020

​Many users took to Twitter to accuse Heard of taking advantage of feminism and making it even harder for men to tell their stories of domestic abuse.

i’m a Johnny Depp fan & a feminist. Amber is completely taking advantage of a movement. today’s society isn’t used to men being assaulted, but it should start. that is the reason men never tell their stories. stand for equality. Johnny deserves better. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp — alicia (@alicia11gab) November 6, 2020

​Many Fantastic Beasts fans got so angry that they immediately stated that they would boycott the upcoming third film sequel because Depp would no longer be portraying the notorious wizard.

rt if you won't be watching fantastic beasts now that johnny depp has stepped down as grindelwald, i wanna see something pic.twitter.com/EKwRrxbvWc — 𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐞 🥀 || #JusticeForJohnnyDepp (@sIeepyhoII0w) November 6, 2020

My interest for Fantastic Beasts being thrown away since Johnny Depp is no longer apart of it. pic.twitter.com/XddmtKoXUn — ♍🌙 (@TamaraAisha2) November 6, 2020

Johnny Depp doesn't need Grindelwald, Grindelwald needs Johnny Depp pic.twitter.com/Itgqo1JUWq — JustJDepp (@justjdepp) November 6, 2020

Daily reminder that these characters are iconic and no one but Johnny Depp should be allowed play them pic.twitter.com/naelNJBvlx — Depply Happy (@DepplyHappy) November 6, 2020

johnny depp lost two chacters because of false allegations, but his career's still intact right? #justiceforjohnnydepp pic.twitter.com/HHx5Mv7wwi — maría (@jonsmanager) November 6, 2020

​Heard alleged domestic abuse at the hands of Johnny Depp in 2013 and in 2016, with Depp repeatedly slamming the accusations testifying in court that it was his ex-wife who practised violence towards him.