Register
09:51 GMT05 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, accompanied by President-elect Joe Biden, speaks at The Queen theater, Thursday, 19 November 2020, in Wilmington, Delaware.

    Biden Bizarrely Jokes He Would Get Sick & Resign If He Ever Disagrees With Kamala on Moral Principle

    © REUTERS / Andrew Harnik
    Viral
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/05/1081367620_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_79e7e93c8e1c20e84bf1f5ff23a6ce7b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202012051081367776-biden-bizarrely-jokes-he-would-get-sick--resign-if-he-ever-disagrees-with-kamala-on-moral-principle/

    Democratic challenger Joe Biden, who is projected to win the US presidential election if the Electoral College certifies election results on 14 December, previously dubbed himself “Kamala Harris’ running mate” following a flow of jokes that it was the California Senator who would be ruling the White House, were the pair to win the 3 November vote.

    Former Vice-President Joe Biden left a weird impression among some CNN viewers on Thursday after telling host Jake Tapper that he would feign illness and leave the White House if he ever has a profound disagreement with Kamala Harris in relation to morality issues.

    Appearing alongside his vice-presidential pick, Biden contemplated how he and Harris would try to put aside their differences to come to a joint conclusion when making policy choices.

    “We are simpatico on our philosophy of government and simpatico on how we want to approach these issues that we are facing,” Biden said, while reflecting on how a similar procedure has taken place when he served as a vice-president during the Barack Obama administration.

    “When we disagree so far it has been like when Barack and I did, it's in private she'll say 'I think we should do a, b, c and d,’ and I'll say ‘I like a and I don't like b and c’ and it's ok,” Biden added.

    Then he said something so peculiar, that it was very difficult for viewers to discern whether he was joking or relaying the “the silent part out loud”, as some users have mused on social media.

    "Like I told Barack, if I reach something where there's a fundamental disagreement we have based on a moral principle, I'll develop some disease and say I have to resign,” the Democratic challenger stated, provoking a silent nod from Kamala Harris.

    Online commentators could not hide the effect Biden’s words had left.

    Not The First Time

    The apparent jest comes after many have claimed in the past that Kamala Harris would be the real power behind America’s administration if Joe Biden wins. Speaking to supporters in Atlanta in late October, the Democratic candidate himself weighted in on this rumour after introducing himself as “Kamala Harris’ running mate”.

    “You all think I’m kidding, don't you,” he added back then, without elaborating further, a joke that Trump’s campaign Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said had simply confirmed “what we all knew”.

    Kamala Harris has also raised some eyebrows in the past when referring to the “Harris administration” she said would take place after Joe Biden is elected the next American president. The senator quickly corrected herself at the time though, eventually dubbing the apparent arrangement the “Biden-Harris administration” but her words have already left some daze in the air.

    The CNN interview was the first time the two have sat together for a lengthy talk after being proclaimed the winners of the US presidential election by media, something that has been strongly opposed by US President Donald Trump, who maintains that the vote had been “stolen” from him via widespread irregularities and election fraud.

    Tags:
    Barack Obama, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People rollerblade along the beach a day before renewed restrictions due to a surge of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Los Angeles, California, 29 November 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 28 November - 4 December
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse