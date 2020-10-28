'Y'all Think I'm Kidding?': Joe Biden 'Confirms' He is Kamala Harris's Running Mate in a Speech Jab

US President Donald Trump has previously suggested that California Senator Kamala Harris, who is Joe Biden's running mate for the Democrat side, would take over the White House within “three months” of the inauguration should Biden win the Presidential vote. It looks as though Biden has moved to confirm this claim.

Speaking to his supporters in Atlanta on Tuesday, Democrat candidate Joe Biden introduced himself as “Kamala Harris’s running mate”, apparently mocking the fact that it was the California senator, and not him, who was aiming for the presidential seat.

“My name is Joe Biden and I’m Jill Biden’s husband, and I am Kamala’s running mate”, the 77-year-old presidential candidate said with a broad smile on his face. ”You all think I’m kidding, don't you”.

Biden’s jab (or just a slip tongue?) was quickly seized by Trump’s campaign Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who shared the filmed moment with her followers.

“Joe Biden confirms what we all knew”, McEnany wrote.

Joe Biden confirms what we all knew:



"I am Kamala's running mate. Y'all think I'm kidding don't you⁉️”



“KAMALA” sign is prominently displayed behind him ⬇️ 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ubu4FhaFNH — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) October 27, 2020

​Just few weeks ago, Donald Trump told Sean Hannity of Fox News that Biden would not “be president for three months before the wonderful Kamala” takes over the White House.

“She’s the most liberal person in the senate. She’s not a socialist. She’s a step beyond socialism as you know”, Trump said back then about the vice-presidential hopeful, whom he once described as a “monster”.

Trump supporters have repeatedly portrayed Harris as a radical leftist and a “dangerous” choice for America, who would take over “placeholder” Biden in the White House should he be elected in November, because of his alleged inability to lead the country.

Harris actually gave her haters some reason to think that way. Just last month, while discussing economic proposals with Arizona businessmen, she referred to a mythical “Harris administration” that she said would exist with “Joe Biden as the president of the United States”.

The senator quickly rushed to correct herself after her lapse, eventually touting economic plans for "the Biden-Harris administration”. However, her phrase was heard well, prompting speculation about a “Freudian slip” and wishful thinking.