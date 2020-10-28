Register
19:38 GMT28 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Democrat presidential candidate and former Vice-President Joe Biden and US Senator and Democrat candidate for Vice-President Kamala Harris

    'Y'all Think I'm Kidding?': Joe Biden 'Confirms' He is Kamala Harris's Running Mate in a Speech Jab

    © REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
    2020 United States presidential election
    Get short URL
    by
    102
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/1c/1080904152_0:177:2984:1855_1200x675_80_0_0_45cc6e31af48a86051ab95d9f862040b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us-elections-2020/202010281080904253-yall-think-im-kidding-joe-biden-confirms-he-is-kamala-harriss-running-mate-in-a-speech-jab/

    US President Donald Trump has previously suggested that California Senator Kamala Harris, who is Joe Biden's running mate for the Democrat side, would take over the White House within “three months” of the inauguration should Biden win the Presidential vote. It looks as though Biden has moved to confirm this claim.

    Speaking to his supporters in Atlanta on Tuesday, Democrat candidate Joe Biden introduced himself as “Kamala Harris’s running mate”, apparently mocking the fact that it was the California senator, and not him, who was aiming for the presidential seat.

    “My name is Joe Biden and I’m Jill Biden’s husband, and I am Kamala’s running mate”, the 77-year-old presidential candidate said with a broad smile on his face. ”You all think I’m kidding, don't you”.

    Biden’s jab (or just a slip tongue?) was quickly seized by Trump’s campaign Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who shared the filmed moment with her followers.

    “Joe Biden confirms what we all knew”, McEnany wrote.

    ​Just few weeks ago, Donald Trump told Sean Hannity of Fox News that Biden would not “be president for three months before the wonderful Kamala” takes over the White House.

    “She’s the most liberal person in the senate. She’s not a socialist. She’s a step beyond socialism as you know”, Trump said back then about the vice-presidential hopeful, whom he once described as a “monster”.

    Trump supporters have repeatedly portrayed Harris as a radical leftist and a “dangerous” choice for America, who would take over “placeholder” Biden in the White House should he be elected in November, because of his alleged inability to lead the country.

    Harris actually gave her haters some reason to think that way. Just last month, while discussing economic proposals with Arizona businessmen, she referred to a mythical “Harris administration” that she said would exist with “Joe Biden as the president of the United States”.

    The senator quickly rushed to correct herself after her lapse, eventually touting economic plans for "the Biden-Harris administration”. However, her phrase was heard well, prompting speculation about a “Freudian slip” and wishful thinking.

    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania host a Halloween event at the White House in Washington, US, 25 October 2020.
    Unicorns, Skeletons and Superheroes: Halloween at the White House
    Moderator Agitator
    Moderator Agitator
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse