Like Year, Like Tree: Twitterati Mock Rockefeller Centre 2020 Christmas Tree

The year 2020 has snatched many joys from people's lives, and now it's coming for Christmas, as coronavirus-stricken countries cancel large-scale holiday-related activities. Even those festivities that remain now seem to be lacking in spirit.
A Christmas tree has arrived to Rockefeller Centre in New York, and people flocked to tweet that it looks precisely appropriate for the year.
A photo posted by Rockefeller Centre revealed the tree being installed at the Plaza, with its branches appearing to be somewhat naked, crooked and messy, to which netizens immediately compared to the iconic Charlie Brown Christmas tree from "Peanuts" comics.
same energy pic.twitter.com/KcJ3pPo83V— Emerson Lotzia, Jr. (@EmersonLotzia) November 17, 2020
Could the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree look any worse?— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 17, 2020
2020on brand... pic.twitter.com/6K2n4bX9u7
"If this tree don't [sic] say 2020, I don't know what does", one user tweeted, commenting on the photo. Others joined the search for Christmas symbolism and even tried to be optimistic.
Is that tree supposed to represent our souls the last four years with Trump in office, our Healthcare system or 2020 as a whole? Asking for a friend.— MonciJou Exotic® (@Moncitou) November 15, 2020
What happened to the rest of it?— Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) November 16, 2020
This tree got covid?— Can (@garbagecandace) November 15, 2020
If it doesn’t settle, just do a giant version of this! Probably the best representation of #2020. Try turning a bad situation around! #charliebrownchristmas pic.twitter.com/7Pw5CrIW2x— The 🦈 (@mikeysharks) November 16, 2020
And just like Charlie Brown's tree they will throw some love on it and it will be magically beautiful. They do it every year. #spruceitup pic.twitter.com/nvpVpr9q2s— G🔅LDEN MEMED MOMENTS (@notthemomma3) November 17, 2020
One threw down with a jolly Christmas pun.
This is treeson— ✰ 𝕟𝕠𝕥 𝕒 𝕕𝕚𝕤𝕟𝕖𝕪 𝕡𝕣𝕚𝕟𝕔𝕖𝕤𝕤 ✰ (@ProDumbBlonde) November 15, 2020
