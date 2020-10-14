"Nightmare Before Christmas": Social Media Reactions to #Lockdown2 in Britain

Despite the British government opting for a three-tier system of local measures instead of a nationwide lockdown, as part of the latest action to tackle the spread of Covid-19, rumours and fears of #Lockdown2 are rife online.
Memes, criticizing the idea of another lockdown and mocking the government’s management of the coronavirus crisis, have filled Twitter this week.
#Lockdown2 - Typical we haven't even properly processed the first one and they're already working on a sequel. Why does everyone have to be a sequel or a reboot nowadays? pic.twitter.com/HvJ99ZhjHN— Rick (WARNING: may contain traces of irony & puns) (@flippantflaneur) October 14, 2020
Some have even named the second lockdown, calling it “The Nightmare Before Christmas".
Does #Lockdown2 have a cool sequel name yet? If not can I suggest "Lockdown 2: The Nightmare Before Christmas"? pic.twitter.com/Fo4Gw3DXxJ— Alex Howells (@AJHowler) October 14, 2020
Can any who supports this absurd idea of a "circuit breaker" lockdown answer this question: If a 3 month lockdown couldn't break the virus why do you think a three week one will work? #circuitbreaker #Lockdown2 pic.twitter.com/mje9xFtRxa— Alexander Hall (@AEHALL1983) October 14, 2020
I am READY for #lockdown2, I am taking Netflix suggestions in advance— g 👼🏼 (@itsgeebabe) October 14, 2020
accurate #Lockdown2 #WinterISComing pic.twitter.com/KUVKqvYp9R— Jay Dee🐬 (@jaydee_squared) October 14, 2020
So #Lockdown2 is happening but they’re keeping schools open which means I have to go to work EVERYDAY?? pic.twitter.com/qKuojJ7fKj— Yasmin (@soysmin) October 14, 2020
#Lockdown2 I think its time for me to hibernate pic.twitter.com/xiLwy8pb9r— Paul Jackson (@jackopj16) October 14, 2020
#Lockdown2 I feel for my sanity left alone in a tiny room again. This has been me this year with my mental health and taking painkillers to deal with the bull shit of 2020. pic.twitter.com/pnQDwsNevG— TheFibroWarrior👻🎃 (@FibroWarriorThe) October 14, 2020
The first lockdown in the UK was enforced in the end of March, with additional restrictions placed in April.
The UK government has now introduced three Covid alert levels: medium, high and very high. All levels have various forms of social distancing rules and local restrictions for workers and businesses. Brits can also check the alert level for their area on a government website.
