Register
15:42 GMT12 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Tower Bridge, centre, and the Canary Wharf business district in the distance as the River Thames flows through London, are seen through a window during the official opening of The View viewing platform at the 95-storey Shard skyscraper in London, Friday, Feb. 1, 2013

    Lib Dem London Mayor Hopeful is Just a ‘Completely Normal’ Millionaire Reality TV Star Remain Leader

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107929/17/1079291788_0:45:3072:1773_1200x675_80_0_0_c7a2b1a6fcc18caefcce9d234c18da2d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202009121080440949-lib-dem-london-mayor-hopeful-is-just-a-completely-normal-millionaire-reality-tv-star-remain-leader/

    Geeta Sidhu-Robb, one of two prospective Liberal Democrat candidates for London mayor, is also a millionairess, a former Conservative parliamentary candidate, and a director of two anti-Brexit campaigns.

    Being a millionaire, leading anti-Brexit campaigns and appearing on reality TV are all "completely normal" for a Liberal Democrat.

    Geeta Sidhu-Robb, one of two shortlisted hopefuls to be the Lib Dem London Mayoral candidate, claimed in a campaign video posted on Friday that she's a "completely normal person like you."

    "I'm not a politician, that's what I'm not, and I decided to stand for public office. What is that really like?"

    ​The former lawyer-turned-businesswoman should know since she stood as a parliamentary candidate - for the Conservatives - back in 1997. She listed, under the name Sangeeta Sidhu, as the Conservative Party general election candidate for the Blackburn seat, coming a distant second to future Home Secretary Jack Straw.

    Sidhu-Robb was also among the directors of the People's Vote group, a private company set up in 2018 to campaign for a second referendum on Britain's 2016 vote to leave the European Union (EU). The campaign was wound up in January 2020 after voters handed the pro-Brexit Tories a landslide victory in the previous month's genera election.

    She is also the chairwoman of Democracy Unleashed, a wing of Open Britain, which is a subsidiary of People's Vote. Its directors include former Labour government minister and EU commissioner Lord Peter Mandelson and Trevor Phillips, a former London Assembly member who unsuccessfully sought the Labour candidacy for the first London mayoral election in 2000.

    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Castle Rock school on the pupil's first day back to school, in Coalville, Britain August 26, 2020.
    © REUTERS / POOL
    Boris Johnson Urges Tories Against Voting Down His Brexit Bill, Warns Brussels Could 'Carve Up' UK
    The People's Vote and Open Britain boards also include Roland Rudd, the founder and chairman of London and New York-based PR agency Finsbury. The firm specialises in spin-doctoring for Wall Street and City of London financial services companies. 

    While Democracy Unleashed has attack government adviser Dominic Cummings for allegedly breaching COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, Sidhu-Robb is herself a sceptic of vaccines and modern medicine. In a since-deleted interview with The Glass magazine, she claimed childhood vaccinations made one of her children ill, and trumpeted the health benefits of fasting.  

    ​Reality TV fans got to see Sidhu-Robb's £7 million, four-storey Chelsea home when she appeared on the 2019 series of Channel 5's Rich House, Poor House. “I don’t think I’m rich yet, I just have a very high level of what I want to earn,” she said of her swanky lifestyle and £1,500-per-week disposable income.

    The Millionairess and her friend Harriet Waley-Cohen swapped places with mum-of three Andrea, living in her two-bedroom flat in Stockwell. On arrival at the block, Sidhu-Robb declared: “I don't want to be at the top of that tower thing, it's my idea of hell on earth."

    The London mayoral election, set for this year, was postponed until May 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sitting Labour Mayor Sadiq Khan will face 11 other candidates including the Conservative Shaun Bailey, his closest rival in the polls. The original Liberal Democrat candidate Siobhan Benita dropped out in July, saying she could not commit to another year of unpaid campaigning for the election.

    Tags:
    Brexit, Reality TV, people's vote, Liberal Democrats, London mayor, 2020 London Mayoral Election, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    US Mourns the 19th Anniversary of the 9/11 Terrorist Attack
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse