Pro-Brexit supporters took to London streets Saturday for the UK Unity and Freedom march, demanding to "focus on freedom from the EU", The Guardian reported. The demonstration is expected to be opposed by a rival rally, backed by the George Soros-backed group "Best for Britain", which is calling for a second referendum.

Thousands of people decided to take part in the UK Unity and Freedom march on Saturday, which marks two years since the historic Brexit referendum, The Guardian reported. People are heard shouting "We do we want? Brexit! When do we want it? Now!", as well calls to free Tommy Robinson at the rally. Most of them hold banners "We want our country back" and "Make Britain great again".

The organizers vowing to "focus on freedom from the EU, freedom from terror, freedom of speech, freedom from Sharia law and unity of all people irrespective of race or creed", as the media specified.

Some right-wing political figures are expected to be present, such as UKIP leader Gerard Batten, members of the Pegida group, as well as the English Defence League. The demonstration will start in Victoria at 2 p.m. and head to College Green, near Parliament Square, before proceeding all the way to the Eid celebration in Trafalgar Square.

The march is taking place amid UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson's calls on British Prime Minister Theresa May to ensure a "full British Brexit", following Cabinet warnings that the UK could walk away from the talks with Brussels without a deal.

Other negotiators prepared for a difficult scenario: thus, UK international trade secretary Liam Fox said the UK was not "bluffing" about being prepared to walk away from talks with Brussels and Brexit secretary David Davis said there is "lots going on" to prepare in case negotiations collapse.

