WakandaForever: Internet Devastated Over Death of Marvel Star Chadwick Boseman

Earlier in the day, it was confirmed that Chadwick Boseman, a star in Marvel's beloved "Black Panther" film, passed away after a long struggle with stage 4 colon cancer.

People around the world flocked to the web in an emotional move to express grief over the death of Chadwick Boseman, a lead actor for Marvel's breakout hit film "Black Panther".

The tragic news made waves on Twitter, with Boseman's fans and colleagues sending condolences and prayers to the family of the actor.

Fellow Marvel actors reacted early, honoring his talent and calling him a "true King", marking his portrayal of Marvel's T'Challa, the king of a fictional country named Wakanda in the blockbuster hit film "Black Panther".

Among those paying respect to the memory of Boseman were his fellow "superheroes" of the Marvel Universe: Mark Ruffalo (The Incredible Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Chris Pratt (Star Lord), Chris Evans (Captain America).

Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/DyibBLoBxz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 29, 2020

All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020

i will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me. my god ... ✌🏿♥️✊🏿 🙅🏿‍♂️ forever and ever ... https://t.co/9pORaKZuQN pic.twitter.com/awX3DiTVwn — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 29, 2020

My prayers go out to Chadwick’s family and loved ones. The world will miss his tremendous talent. God rest his soul. #wakandaforever https://t.co/j5JWSeiqd5 — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) August 29, 2020

I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking.



Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King💙 pic.twitter.com/oBERXlw66Z — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 29, 2020

​Other prominent media figures honored Boseman's memory.

A warrior of light til the very end. A true king. I am without words. May he rise in power. https://t.co/50nfbvZpAq — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) August 29, 2020

Beyond heartbreaking to hear about #chadwickboseman passing away. My thoughts and prayers are with your family and the ones who are hurting. May God bless us all and May we learn to not take a day for granted. Rest In Peace King! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 29, 2020

​Netizens, celebrating Boseman's portrayal of T'Challa, launched several hashtags in his memory, including #WakandaForever, #RipKing and #ripChadwick.

Fans did not restrain themselves emotionally, sharing their devastation over the passing of the popular actor and praising him for continuing to work while dealing with cancer.

I first saw him in Draft Day. Highly questionable movie, but I immediately knew that man is a star. Compelling. Couldn’t take my eyes off him. Never a bad performance for Chadwick Boseman over the many years I followed his career. May he rest in power. #WakandaForever https://t.co/tl35VGF6ti — Brandon Marianne Lee (@BrandonHerFFB) August 29, 2020

Rest In Peace to a true King. We thank you for your contributions not only to our community but to the marvel universe as well. You’re now pain free. Fly High.🤎 #wakandaforever pic.twitter.com/cEgomjwUrF — Janee (@jaanneenae) August 29, 2020

Like Christopher Reeve.... @chadwickboseman was one of the very few actors who not only embodied but REDEFINED the hero he portayed. #BlackPanther #RIP pic.twitter.com/ysW9xuqhwU — Ed Boon (@noobde) August 29, 2020

I swear 2020 has been filled with so much pain. Rest in power to Chadwick Boseman a terrific man who brought so many iconic black role models to the big screen #WakandaForever #ripchadwickboseman pic.twitter.com/kebJFmUvK9 — shayyy (@ShaydeTrade) August 29, 2020

​Some remembered an iconic scene from the most recent Avengers movie, "Endgame", in which dozens of characters who were thought to be dead, gloriously returned to join in a final battle. One of these characters was T'Challa (Boseman) and his Wakanda army, who shouted their famous "Ee-Bom-Bay!" battle cry.

This man was filming this legendary strong entrance while battling stage 4 cancer 💪🏻😢#WakandaForeverpic.twitter.com/jwhTDv4s3z — 𝐳 𝐮 𝐥 𝐟 𝐨 ® (@thezulfo) August 29, 2020

​Others praised Boseman for portraying one of the first black superheroes and thus elevating the spirits of many in the African-American community.

Black Panther did so much for our collective energy.



A huge building block in our life long journey as the Black diaspora to reconnect with something other than slavery. #WakandaForever — Kojo Ebro (@oldmanebro) August 29, 2020

My heart is broken as fan...



But my heart is shattered beyond words for the kids. Everyone, especially the young people, who looked up to Chadwick Boseman and finally saw themselves on the biggest stage... This one is so tough... so so tough. — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) August 29, 2020

​According to an official statement on Boseman's Twitter account, he died surrounded by his family after battling cancer for four years.

Gaining world fame after being introduced in Black Panther, Boseman also appeared in other Marvel movies, including "Avengers: Infinity War", "Avengers: Endgame" and "Captain America: Civil War". Among his other works, are films like "Marshall", "21 Bridges" and "Da 5 Bloods".