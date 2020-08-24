Watch Indian Soldiers Dance, Beat Drums in the Himalayas to Welcome Lord Ganesha

Like other ardent devotees across India, soldiers stationed far away from home, near the Chinese border in the Indian territory of Ladakh, were seen immersed in the grandeur of celebrations glorifying Ganesha Chaturthi.
The soldiers from the Maratha infantry regiment of the Indian Army were based out of Maharashtra, where the festival is celebrated with more enthusiasm than the rest of India. They gave a spectacular dance performance and beat drums to celebrate the occasion.
The soldiers are stationed in Kargil, the second-largest town in the mountainous territory of Ladakh.
Maratha Light Infantry welcoming Ganapati Bappa in Kargil on Ganesh Chathurthi. 🇮🇳#GaneshaChaturthi2020 🙏 pic.twitter.com/fyqPvK36YD— Major Shailendra Singh🇮🇳 (@MAJORshailendra) August 23, 2020
The Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations lifted spirits throughout the country, which remains in the grips of the coronavirus outbreak. The video of the servicemen is going viral on Twitter. Due to the threat posed by COVID-19, the celebrations are low-key affair this year, with the government banning people from gathering to enjoy the usual range of festivities.
