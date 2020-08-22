Register
12:08 GMT22 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Indian bangles

    Bibaji Family: Carrying on 150-Year-Old Legacy of Crafting Crystal Bangles for Indian Royalty

    © Photo : Radhika Parashar
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/16/1080246352_0:7:1200:682_1200x675_80_0_0_64afbcdc3ec4dea678b8639768acb185.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202008221080243705-bibaji-family-carrying-on-150-year-old-legacy-of-crafting-crystal-bangles-for-indian-royalty/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s desert state of Rajasthan is famous worldwide for its rich heritage and culture, going back hundreds of years, when Hindu Rajput kings ruled the region. The state is marked with several historic forts and palaces where the remaining line of India’s Rajasthani royalty still resides in grandeur, preserving their heritage.

    In the heart of Rajasthan's Jodhpur, which is also referred to as the "Blue City" of India due to its blue hued buildings and architecture, lies a famous an ancient shop for traditional Indian bangles called "Bibaji Churiwale". The word "Churi" is Hindi for bangles – traditional Indian ornaments worn by women on their wrists. The ornaments come in gold, silver, platinum, and iron and are widely worn by women in the country.

    Long after royalty ceased ruling over the Indian sultanate, white-bearded Abdul Satar Biba and his sons have carried on their ancestral legacy of creating crystal bangles into the 21st century.

    "For years now, the name 'Biba Ji' has become our permanent identity. Wearing glass ornaments is a tradition of the Rajput royals. My grandmother called Bibi Ji started making bangles 150 years ago. In the old days, the royal families of Rajasthan used to follow the 'Parda System'. Women from the palaces were restricted from going outside the premises. Since my grandfather was blind, my grandmother, at that time, began carrying loads of jewellery, especially the bangles we made, to sell to the royal queens and princesses", Satar, the present custodian of Bibaji Churiwale told Sputnik.

    ​The cut-glass pastel bangles, studded with jewels in special orders from this shop are sold around the world. The specially crafted bangles from the Bibaji family are also still sent over to the royals residing in the palaces of Rajasthan, including the majestic Ajit Bhawan and Umaid Bhawan – where Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with pop singer Nick Jonas in December 2018.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Kritika Khurana (@thatbohogirl) on

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Umaid Bhawan Palace (@umaidbhawanpalace) on

    "After age caught up with my grandmother, my father named Mohammad Baksh who used to accompany her to the palaces as a child, took over the business. Men were never allowed to step foot in the chambers of the royal ladies but people there were familiar with my father who was nicknamed 'Biba Ji' since his name was hard to pronounce. My father continued making bangles for the queens and princesses for around 60-70 years. I started helping my father in the 1970s", said Satar.

    The name Biba has remained with the family ever since. Presently, Satar's sons are also recognised by the same name.

    The Bibaji family also bejewels their crystal bangles with precious stones and embroidery. The bangles are made by melting and molding glass with mud in hot furnaces. Once usable glass is extracted, it is exposed to more heat from the furnace after which they are converted into wire-line structures. The glass wires are then cut and joined in circular shapes of different diameters to fit different wrists. The process of cutting glass is a tedious one.

    While experienced bangle makers can make normal glass bangles within three to five minutes, each of Bibaji's special crystal bangles takes the hardwork and craftsmanship of many artisans, specialising in cutting, shaping, and decorating the ornament.

    View this post on Instagram

    She made a bangle under 1 minute! 👌🏽 #BangleMaking

    A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad) on

    Several Bollywood film stars like Kabir Bedi and Juhi Chawla still purchase their precious collectible bangles from Jodhpur's Bibaji Churiwale. The world's fifth richest man Mukesh Ambani also reached out to Bibaji for the special bangles his daughter Isha Ambani wore for her high-profile wedding ceremony in December 2018. 

    Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani poses as he arrives for the company's annual general meeting in Mumbai on June 6, 2013
    © AFP 2020 / INDRANIL MUKHERJEE
    Asia’s Richest Man Sends Out $4,000 Gem-Studded Invites for Daughter’s Wedding

    Although the ancestral outlet of this shop is only in Jodhpur, its famous bangles are often displayed in jewellery exhibitions around India every year, Satar revealed.

    This year, due to the coronavirus, the bangle-making business has reportedly suffered heavy losses up to $6.67 million in India.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Relgin Rockes (@relgin10) on

    Tags:
    jewels, jewellery, jewelry, art, Ornaments, palace, royalties, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    In Love With the Sky: Russian Female Pilots Prepare for Future Flights
    In Love With the Sky: Russia's Female Pilots Prepare for Future Flights
    Sore Successor
    Sore Successor
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse