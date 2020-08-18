Jesus Tok: Kanye West Says He Had a 'Vision' and Now Wants a Christian Version of TikTok

The world’s best known record producer and presidential hopeful Kanye West has rebranded himself as a Christian musician in recent years, commonly referring to religious themes in his oeuvres. Just a day ago he was looking for a “trusted Christian CFO” to support his fortune but now something even bigger is occupying his thoughts.

Kanye West has said it: he wants a “Christian” version of TikTok. The musician, who referred to his potential brainchild as “Jesus Tok”, said that the vision of the new tech came to his head as he was checking the original app with his daughter.

West told his 30.7 million followers that despite very much enjoying the technology behind the platform owned by the Chinese manufacturer ByteDance, “as a Christian father” he was “disturbed by a lot of the content”.

“We pray we can collaborate with TikTok to make a Christian monitored version that feels safe for young children and the world”, he later added, all caps. “in Jesus name Amen”.

A VISION JUST CAME TO ME... JESUS TOK I WAS WATCHING TIK TOK WITH MY DAUGHTER AND AS A CHRISTIAN FATHER I WAS DISTURBED BY A LOT OF THE CONTENT BUT I COMPLETELY LOVED THE TECHNOLOGY — ye (@kanyewest) August 17, 2020

Netizens, however, started speculating about what could have disturbed West so much and began suggesting some other products and services the father of four could rename using the name of Jesus.

bro was disturbed by this pic.twitter.com/kcsVMw3mBG — Corn 🌟 (@snyyred) August 17, 2020

did this man just say Jesus Tok.. pic.twitter.com/aktcprj4hp — King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) August 17, 2020

YEAH AND JESUS TUBE AND JESUS BOOK AND JESUS TWITTER !!!! — Quackity (@Quackity) August 17, 2020

43-year-old West, who presents himself as a devoted Christian, has just resumed his regular crowd-gathering Sunday Service at his family ranch in Wyoming and made a public quest for “new trusted Christian CFO”, as he said his wealth topped $5 billion.

These events come not long after his first campaign rally in South Carolina and an emotional Twitter rant, where he admitted on planning to divorce his wife Kim Kardashian. He also said he was involuntary detained by the Kardashian family, although these tweets have been deleted now. His spouse simply explained her husband’s behavior as “bipolar disorder”.

West, however, refrained from discussing his mental health in public. But his presidential bid, which he announced on 4 July, still remains in question, as he has missed registration deadlines to appear on the ballots for November’s election in the majority of states.

It is not clear whether the Christian version of TikTok would become one of West’s election promises though, as incumbent President Trump was planning to ban the app altogether if its owner ByteDance fails to sell the platform to another - preferably American - company, due to national security concerns arising from Chinese tech.